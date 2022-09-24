Read full article on original website
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
As Iran’s Raisi rails about human rights at UN, his own shock troops pounce at home
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi yesterday railed against oppression, injustice and human rights violations by the West, even as his own shock troops simultaneously brutalised citizens back home.Mr Raisi was in New York for the 77th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly. He addressed the assembly in a speech in which he condemned abuses by Canada against Indigenous people, by the United States against migrants and by Israel against Palestinians, but ignored his own regime’s violations.“Human rights belong to all but are unfortunately trampled upon by other governments,” he said. “We believe any oppressive action is a threat to world...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
Protests in Iran at death of Kurdish woman after arrest by morality police
Despite warnings, hundreds of people have reportedly gathered in Mahsa Amini’s home town of Saqqez for her burial
“I Wish I Had An Ounce Of Their Bravery”: Iranian Women Abroad Are Watching Protesters Back Home With Pride And Fear
In the week since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody in Tehran, Pegah has watched the protests in her home country with awe, hope, fear, and a tinge of shame. Pegah, 39, who did not want to share her last name because of fear for...
U.N. Security Council open to sanctioning Haiti gangs and those who arm, finance them
Members of the United Nations Security Council appear poised to support a U.S.-backed resolution to sanction Haiti’s gang leaders and those arming and financing them, but warned that such measures must not have adverse humanitarian consequences on the population, which is already facing “an alarming situation.”
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London
British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
Young Iranians are rising up against decades of repression -- arguably bolder than ever
Iranian authorities say they will restrict internet access in the country until calm is restored to the streets, as protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police rock the Islamic Republic.
U.S. puts sanctions on Iran morality police, accusing unit of abusing women
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women, saying it held the unit responsible for the death of a 22-year-old in custody that has sparked protests around Iran.
Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris
Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. In London, police said they made 12 arrests and five officers were "seriously injured" as demonstrators tried to break through barriers protecting Iran's UK embassy.
Iran says U.S. attempting to use unrest to weaken country
DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iran faced more international criticism on Monday over the death of a woman in police custody which triggered nationwide protests, after Tehran accused the United States of using the unrest to try to destabilise the country.
Biden vows solidarity with Iran women as protests spread
US President Joe Biden vowed solidarity with Iranian women Wednesday as eight people were reported killed in growing protests over the death of a young woman arrested by morality police. Iranian state media reported that street rallies had spread to 15 cities, with police using tear gas and making arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people.
Iran’s president cancels interview with Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refuses to wear a headscarf
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi backed out of a scheduled interview with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour this week after she refused to wear a headscarf for the meeting, she revealed in a series of tweets.The CNN International anchor said the interview was scheduled for Wednesday night, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was due to be Mr Raisi’s first on US soil.Mr Raisi’s visit to the US comes as protests have broken out across Iran over the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the morality police, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s...
Protesters rage against Iran's government
The largest anti-government protests in Iran in years are growing even louder since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. Ramy Inocencio spoke with one of her relatives, who accuses authorities of torturing her.
