ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease

By Noah Corrin, KHQ Local News Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Washington State Department of Health launches COVID-19 community survey

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a survey to solicit public feedback on how well the agency responded to the pandemic. The survey is part of the agency's "COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices. All responses...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Walla Walla County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Hunters, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#Cdc#Deer Hunting#Diseases#General Health#Cwd#Asotin#Columbia
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ACCIDENTS
Chronicle

Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington

OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy