Baseball

ClutchPoints

Lions, Jared Goff can breathe sigh of relief with Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and matters were made worse after Amon-Ra St. Brown was reported to have picked up an ankle injury. According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions received some encouraging news regarding St. Brown’s injury. The star wide receiver, and Jared Goff’s favorite target, underwent tests on his ankle and the team was reportedly encouraged by the results. As Pelissero stated, it’s unclear if St. Brown will be required to spend any time on the sideline, but if he does miss time due to the injury, it’s expected to be a brief absence.
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Bills cornerback Christian Benford has a fractured hand. Bills activated OL Bobby Hart from the suspended list. Cowboys promoted OL Jason Peters along with QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster. Detroit Lions. Lions believed S Tracy Walker to have a torn Achilles. Lions RB D’Andre...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Elevating LB Keandre Jones

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor and later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears. However, Chicago opted to waive Jones and he caught on with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season, bouncing on and off their active roster ever since. For his...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News

The Detroit Lions nearly suffered a devastating blow to their offense on Sunday, as second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is encouraging. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the test results for St. Brown didn't indicate that he...
DETROIT, MI
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Mac Jones Is Reportedly Seeking Second Opinion On Injury

Mac Jones is expected to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain that typically leads to surgery. Despite the discouraging news, reported Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots quarterback is still weighing his options. Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jones is seeking a second opinion from...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Panthers Waive LB Arron Mosby

Carolina had signed the rookie from the practice squad to the active roster last week. However, he was inactive for Week 3 against the Saints. Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.
CHARLOTTE, NC

