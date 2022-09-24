Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Britton-Hecla def. Wilmot, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 Clark/Willow Lake def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 Faulkton...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Emporia gazette.com
Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School
Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Three New #1s in This Week’s Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings
There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 9/24
The Broken Bow volleyball team placed fourth at the Adams Central volleyball invite on Saturday. The Lady Indians won their opening match against Superior 2-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19). Bow then faced Centura in the semifinals. It was the second meeting in three days between the two teams as Broken Bow defeated Centura 2-1 at the Bow triangular on Sept. 22. The two would once again go all three sets but this time Centura came out on top 2-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19). Broken Bow faced the host team Adams Central in the third place match with AC winning 2-0 (25-11, 25-15). Malcolm was the tournament champion defeating Centura in the championship match 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).
Newman Catholic volleyball wins two of three at Tomahawk Quad
TOMAHAWK – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team went 2-1 at a quadrangular meet at Tomahawk on Thursday. Newman Catholic lost to Tomahawk 25-20, 18-25, 15-11, and defeated Antigo 22-25, 25-22, 15-11, and Prentice 25-22, 21-25, 15-11. Lily Shields had 22 kills in the three matches, and had 14...
SBLive Iowa high school football Power 25 rankings
By Kevin White 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4-1)Top three teams in these rankings are all 1-1 vs. each other. 2. Ankeny (4-1)Hawks figure to be tested again this week vs. West Des Moines Valley. 3. Southeast Polk (4-1)Rams travel to face a talented Linn-Mar team this week. 4. Pleasant Valley ...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa boys high school cross country (Sept. 17-24)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Matthew Putney This week, SBLive salutes two individuals who have been dominant on the cross country course: six-meet winner Zach Sporaa (North Polk) and Charlie Sieck (Starmont West Central), who has five triumphs. Sporaa is listed third in the Iowa ...
