Monday's Scores

Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Britton-Hecla def. Wilmot, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 Clark/Willow Lake def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 Faulkton...
Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School

Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball Scores 9/24

The Broken Bow volleyball team placed fourth at the Adams Central volleyball invite on Saturday. The Lady Indians won their opening match against Superior 2-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19). Bow then faced Centura in the semifinals. It was the second meeting in three days between the two teams as Broken Bow defeated Centura 2-1 at the Bow triangular on Sept. 22. The two would once again go all three sets but this time Centura came out on top 2-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19). Broken Bow faced the host team Adams Central in the third place match with AC winning 2-0 (25-11, 25-15). Malcolm was the tournament champion defeating Centura in the championship match 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).
SBLive Iowa high school football Power 25 rankings

By Kevin White  1. West Des Moines Dowling (4-1)Top three teams in these rankings are all 1-1 vs. each other. 2. Ankeny (4-1)Hawks figure to be tested again this week vs. West Des Moines Valley. 3. Southeast Polk (4-1)Rams travel to face a talented Linn-Mar team this week. 4. Pleasant Valley ...
