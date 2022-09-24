The Broken Bow volleyball team placed fourth at the Adams Central volleyball invite on Saturday. The Lady Indians won their opening match against Superior 2-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19). Bow then faced Centura in the semifinals. It was the second meeting in three days between the two teams as Broken Bow defeated Centura 2-1 at the Bow triangular on Sept. 22. The two would once again go all three sets but this time Centura came out on top 2-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19). Broken Bow faced the host team Adams Central in the third place match with AC winning 2-0 (25-11, 25-15). Malcolm was the tournament champion defeating Centura in the championship match 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO