Tomahawk Nation
FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out
For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: The Seminoles are on hurricane watch
FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest. The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes. FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7. Adam Fuller...
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: FSU is ranked and 4-0 — now the hard part starts
Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, having just blown out the Boston College Eagles in front of a sold-out crowd to start 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015. FSU also has a number next to its name for the first...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win
The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
Tomahawk Nation
Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Boston College
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 49 total points. Florida State Seminoles vs....
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Boston College: Halftime notes
Against the Boston College Eagles, Florida State Seminoles football, after two straight games of stress, needed to take advantage of facing off against an overmatched opponent. Through two quarters, FSU has done just that. Leading 31-0 at halftime, the Seminoles have dominated from the start of the game with running...
Tomahawk Nation
Fourth quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs BC Eagles
FSU is taking on Boston College in a primetime ACC matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium. According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points over Boston College. Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff predictions: Florida...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: FSU dominates Boston College
Florida State Seminoles football, in the eyes of the nervous, was prime for a trap game. First sold-out home game since 2015, first 3-0 start since 2015, several players banged up and lofty expectations with an 18-point spread in FSU’s favor. Florida State has performed well through the early weeks of the season but still, after years of missteps, has needed to put in work to earn trust in its ability to execute.
247Sports
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored vs. Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years. The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ranked for first time since 2018
Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.
Tomahawk Nation
Offense, defense excel as Florida State routs Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles battled it out Saturday night in prime time in front of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. The game went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. After winning the toss, FSU elected to receive the kick. Running back Trey Benson on his first kick-off return for the Seminoles started the night off with a 93-yard touchdown return giving FSU their first score of the night. A few plays later into the Eagles’ first drive, defensive back Omarion Cooper caught the third interception of his career picking off quarterback Phil Jurkovec at the Eagles’ own 34-yard line.
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Boston College
Florida State was back in Tallahassee for its fourth game of the season, and its second ACC clash. After starting the season 3-0, the Seminoles were scheduled to play a depleted Boston College team. The Noles were going against a talented quarterback, but it wasn’t enough to face a deep defense like the one FSU was fielding.
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
Column: Florida State is starting to feel Florida State-y, again
TALLAHASSEE -- An easy-going win over an FCS opponent. A dramatic win over an SEC program that probably didn’t have to be so dramatic. And a storybook comeback bid overcoming one significant injury after another to begin ACC play. Florida State’s 3-0 start had variety, no doubt. The ascension...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee
No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: Former Texas A&M Slugger Katie Dack Transferring to Florida State
Former Texas A&M catcher Katie Dack is transferring to Florida State, she announced on Monday night. “I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career!” Dack wrote on Twitter. “So thankful for this opportunity!”
