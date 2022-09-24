The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles battled it out Saturday night in prime time in front of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. The game went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. After winning the toss, FSU elected to receive the kick. Running back Trey Benson on his first kick-off return for the Seminoles started the night off with a 93-yard touchdown return giving FSU their first score of the night. A few plays later into the Eagles’ first drive, defensive back Omarion Cooper caught the third interception of his career picking off quarterback Phil Jurkovec at the Eagles’ own 34-yard line.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO