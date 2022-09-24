ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out

For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: The Seminoles are on hurricane watch

FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest. The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes. FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7. Adam Fuller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Basketball
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win

The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Boston College

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 49 total points. Florida State Seminoles vs....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Boston College: Halftime notes

Against the Boston College Eagles, Florida State Seminoles football, after two straight games of stress, needed to take advantage of facing off against an overmatched opponent. Through two quarters, FSU has done just that. Leading 31-0 at halftime, the Seminoles have dominated from the start of the game with running...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
David Stout
Tomahawk Nation

Fourth quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs BC Eagles

FSU is taking on Boston College in a primetime ACC matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium. According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points over Boston College. Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff predictions: Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Quick hitter: FSU dominates Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, in the eyes of the nervous, was prime for a trap game. First sold-out home game since 2015, first 3-0 start since 2015, several players banged up and lofty expectations with an 18-point spread in FSU’s favor. Florida State has performed well through the early weeks of the season but still, after years of missteps, has needed to put in work to earn trust in its ability to execute.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#American Football#College Football#Florida State Seminoles#The Boston College Eagles#The Acc Network#Sb Nation#Tomahawk Nation#Google Podcasts
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored vs. Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years. The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU ranked for first time since 2018

Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Offense, defense excel as Florida State routs Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles battled it out Saturday night in prime time in front of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. The game went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. After winning the toss, FSU elected to receive the kick. Running back Trey Benson on his first kick-off return for the Seminoles started the night off with a 93-yard touchdown return giving FSU their first score of the night. A few plays later into the Eagles’ first drive, defensive back Omarion Cooper caught the third interception of his career picking off quarterback Phil Jurkovec at the Eagles’ own 34-yard line.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Boston College

Florida State was back in Tallahassee for its fourth game of the season, and its second ACC clash. After starting the season 3-0, the Seminoles were scheduled to play a depleted Boston College team. The Noles were going against a talented quarterback, but it wasn’t enough to face a deep defense like the one FSU was fielding.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Google
Statesville Record & Landmark

Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy