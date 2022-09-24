ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 27

nevermind
2d ago

well they were hungry and just think she will just have to wash and wipe it down now.Sometimes I wish I had someone come clean out my fridge.

2d ago

Well, if there wasn’t so many malls, housing developments, & other things taking their food sources away this wouldn’t be happening!! Blame it on urselves!

littleman1 L.
2d ago

I once had 2 bears frolicking in my backyard....Had to honk my car horn because I had ice-cream in the car...Wasn't about to let it melt! They just stayed doing " their thing"!! 😂

Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado’s Famous ‘Mother Wolf’ Missing, Feared Dead

Experts believe the mother of Colorado’s first wolf pups in 80 years is no longer in North Park, leaving many to wonder what happened to her. The mother wolf has not been seen since February, according to a story from the Coloradoan. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, no confirmed sightings of her have been recorded since mid-February. This is despite an increase in video and photographs of the pack (six yearlings and the breeding male). There has been no denning activity and no pups seen this year.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
ALASKA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks

As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container

A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking Trail Runner

A trail runner experienced quite a scare when a mountain lion attacked them while out in Millcreek Canyon, Utah on Sunday (September 25th). According to Fox 13, the trail runner was running with a friend on the Pipeline Trail around 8:30 in the morning when they came face-to-face with the mountain lion. The quick interaction frightened the animal. And although the two backed away slowly, the creature leaped at them. One of the runners ended up falling down and getting clawed on the leg.
MILLCREEK, UT
Outsider.com

Wildland Firefighter Dies Fighting Moose Fire in Idaho

Tragic news this wildfire season as an Idaho wildland firefighter died last week fighting the Moose Fire. The Moose Fire, one of the largest in the country, has been burning since midsummer. According to East Idaho News, the firefighter, Gerardo Rincon (48), suffered a medical emergency while battling the enduring...
IDAHO STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania experts offer foliage tips for residents and travelers

HARRISBURG, PA- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

