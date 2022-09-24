ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves’ Austin Rivers Claims Ben Simmons Stretched Truth

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Austin Rivers calls out Ben Simmons.

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Ben Simmons' trade request and holdout from the Philadelphia 76ers raised many questions.

Considering Simmons never met with the media at any point during the 2021-2022 season when he was still with the Sixers, all anybody was left with was speculation from rumors and reports.

Although Simmons addressed the media after landing with the Brooklyn Nets via trade, the three-time All-Star didn't have much to say regarding his issues with the 76ers.

Finally, Simmons opened up on his final days in Philadelphia after sitting down with former 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick on ' The Old Man and the Three' podcast.

Talking About Practice

The discussion between Simmons, Redick, and his co-host Tommy Alter, lasted a little over an hour. Simmons addressed a wide range of topics, including his fit with the Brooklyn Nets, what led to his trade request in Philadelphia, and more.

During the conversation, Redick searched for answers regarding the infamous practice, which Simmons was booted from on his third day back with the team.

According to team officials, Simmons was kicked out of practice and issued a one-game suspension. At the time, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers described Simmons as a "distraction," which led to him telling the star guard to leave the gym.

Before the practice took place, Simmons claimed that he spoke to Rivers regarding his mental health. Based on the story, Simmons made it clear he wasn't ready to participate. According to Simmons, Rivers didn't seem to care.

"I was like, 'Doc, I'm not ready, mentally I'm not ready, please understand that.' I tried to let him know prior," Simmons said. "He was like, 'Well, I'm going to put you in any way.' He told me to get in. It was like one minute into practice he was like, 'Ben get in.'"

In Simmons' eyes, he felt he was getting singled out by the head coach out of frustration.

"First of all, no one's doing that, you're doing this on purpose," Simmons continued. "That's how I felt too. It seems like everyone is trying to f*** with me now. I'm getting fined for not lifting weights, but physically, I'm one of the strongest guys on the team. They were fining me for little things. Obviously, I didn't handle things the right way, but also the team didn't either."

Austin Rivers Adds His Thoughts

When Simmons told his side of the story, he received sympathy from viewers on the ' The Old Man and the Three' official stream. Minnesota Timberwolves veteran and the son of Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers, chimed in on the conversation in defense of the 76ers head coach.

"Bro, you actually believe this dude?" said Rivers, according to the New York Post . "If y'all only knew…"

Considering Rivers never played for the Sixers, he didn't experience the "Simmons Saga" first-hand. However, the fact that he's related to Philly's head coach indicates he clearly received a story that doesn't match the one Simmons is telling.

Doc Rivers could reiterate his side of the story next week when he meets with the media for the start of the 2022-2023 season, but at this point, the Sixers head coach is likely to pass on any Simmons-related discussions as he looks forward to moving on from the drama.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

