Fresno, CA

Teen mom and newborn baby fatally shot inside Fresno home. Police vow thorough investigation

By Anthony Galaviz, Carmen Kohlruss
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

A teenage mother and her 3-week-old baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, Fresno police said.

Police received a call around 7:20 a.m. of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, just north of Jensen Avenue.

Family members stated they heard shots fired inside the home, which is fairly isolated and located in the middle of an orchard.

“On our arrival, officers tragically learned that there were two people deceased from gunshot wounds inside the home,” Fresno Deputy Police Chief Burke Farrah said.

When asked if there is any suspect information, Farrah responded early Saturday morning, “Not that we’re going to release at this time.”

Police didn’t immediately know how many people were living in the home, or if there was a disturbance prior to the shooting, which is part of detectives’ investigation.

“Our investigation is going to be lengthy,” Farrah said. “When something like this happens, we have to be very careful to make sure we get it absolutely right.”

Farrah said a homicide investigation team remained on scene Saturday afternoon and was collecting evidence in consultation with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Farrah said police chaplains and wellness officers were also sent to the scene to assist family there, and that peer counseling and support will also be provided to emergency responders.

The mother and baby’s deaths bring Fresno’s homicide total to 45 this year. They follow two other Fresno homicides earlier in the day: A fatal stabbing in downtown Fresno, and a man found dead of trauma to his body in the Tower District area. Following those deaths, a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Home Depot in southeast Fresno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEb1m_0i927rbn00
Crime tape around Fruit and Jensen avenues in southwest Fresno blocking off an area near a fatal shooting on Sept. 24, 2022 that left a teenage mother and her baby dead. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Comments / 22

Cal Citizen
2d ago

Condolences to the family. Part of the blame should go to Governor Newsom for closing three prisons and plans to close three more by end of the year. Also he is closing all California Youth Authorities by next year. He is funding the High Speed Rail instead of keeping the criminals locked up and the public safe. Newsom has done more for criminals, from illegal entry to releasing prison inmates, than he has done for the American California Citizens. Americans safety should always be considered before passing legislation that puts our safety at risk.

Reply(5)
16
Lupe Zamora
2d ago

So very sad my sincere condolences to the family for their passing. 🙏🏽 🥺😢 An Angel the baby came into this world an innocent Angel and this baby returns to Heaven to God.🌹🌹

Reply
5
Elaine Gutierrez
2d ago

prayers go out to the family. that is awful and I hope they catch the one or ones who would do this

Reply
5
 

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

