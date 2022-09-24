BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored two goals and added an assist as the Gusties defeated previously unbeaten Saint John’s, 5-0, on Saturday. Johnson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 11:46 into the contest, assisted on another goal late in the first half, and scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season unassisted in the final five minutes of the match. For his performance, Johnson earns Gustavus’s second straight MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO