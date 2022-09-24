Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed After Fighting Little Ferry Police At HQ
A violent ex-con from Carlstadt who spent several years in state prison for robbing a group of tourists at knifepoint assaulted Little Ferry police at their headquarters over the weekend, authorities said. Scott Recanati, 50, had gone there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, to complain about a victim whom he was...
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of NJ man, 28, at basketball court
A 28-year-old New Jersey man was gunned down at a basketball court early Sunday and police are looking for the suspect responsible.
Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police
A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
essexnewsdaily.com
28-year-old Montclair man fatally shot in Orange
ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 22 at 12:56 a.m., police were notified...
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder
Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
Trenton police make multiple gun-related arrests
TRENTON, NJ – With gun violence erupting throughout the state capital, Trenton police have reported...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, […]
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
'Both of us were trying to get home.' Death, road rage incident under investigation after 2 Wallkill crashes
Authorities in Ulster County say two mysterious crashes within minutes and miles of each other forced two women off road in their cars Friday and killed one of them.
Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete
HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
Police: Man wanted for questioning after punch-from-behind attack, robbery
Newark's public safety directory is requesting the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after a punch-from-behind attack and robbery last week.
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building
The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
