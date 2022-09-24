ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police

A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

28-year-old Montclair man fatally shot in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 22 at 12:56 a.m., police were notified...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder

Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building

The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

