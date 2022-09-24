ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Lineup released for New Roads Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Harvest Festival in the city of New Roads returns after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Cornell Dukes announced Monday that the three-day fall festival will be taking place from Oct. 14-16. “Harvest Festival on False River will return with...
NEW ROADS, LA
Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish Library sets fall storytimes

Babytime is a storytime designed for babies from 0 to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Sept. 27 through Nov. 17 and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
GONZALES, LA
TAKE A LOOK: Meet Nicholls' 2022 Homecoming Court

Nicholls State University unveiled its 2022 Homecoming Court this past week with 7 males and females making up the combined 14-person court. Let's meet the 2022 Nicholls State University Homecoming Court.
THIBODAUX, LA
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Fundraising#Ascension#Auction#Beer#Wine#Charity#East Ascension Rotary#Houmas House
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported near the Airline/Goodwood area, but the three wounded individuals were found at a separate location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE

