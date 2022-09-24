Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Lineup released for New Roads Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Harvest Festival in the city of New Roads returns after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Cornell Dukes announced Monday that the three-day fall festival will be taking place from Oct. 14-16. “Harvest Festival on False River will return with...
brproud.com
Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library sets fall storytimes
Babytime is a storytime designed for babies from 0 to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Sept. 27 through Nov. 17 and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
lafourchegazette.com
TAKE A LOOK: Meet Nicholls' 2022 Homecoming Court
Nicholls State University unveiled its 2022 Homecoming Court this past week with 7 males and females making up the combined 14-person court. Let's meet the 2022 Nicholls State University Homecoming Court.
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
This year's Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund Recipients announced
The scholarship is awarded every year on Mayci's birthday, to help students realize her dream to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations
Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations. Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The locations for the bracelets were announced through...
Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through September, here’s how to sign up
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign. Registration is currently open, and will last until Wednesday, Sep. 28. You can sign up by visiting the Salvation Army Church Location on Brookstown Dr. on Monday, Sep....
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
postsouth.com
New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine
The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
brproud.com
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported near the Airline/Goodwood area, but the three wounded individuals were found at a separate location.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
