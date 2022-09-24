Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of NJ man, 28, at basketball court
A 28-year-old New Jersey man was gunned down at a basketball court early Sunday and police are looking for the suspect responsible.
Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police
A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange man stabbed to death
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Joshua Mewborn, 33, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 21 at 2:55 p.m.,...
Man Shot Near Ewing Waste Management Plant, Police Say
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a waste management plant in Ewing early on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 432 Stokes Ave. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg just after 6:05 a.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.
Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed After Fighting Little Ferry Police At HQ
A violent ex-con from Carlstadt who spent several years in state prison for robbing a group of tourists at knifepoint assaulted Little Ferry police at their headquarters over the weekend, authorities said. Scott Recanati, 50, had gone there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, to complain about a victim whom he was...
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder
Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
hudsontv.com
Man Shot to Death in Hoboken
Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
Paterson man wounded in 10th Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting on 10th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The victim, 58, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street at around 1:53 p.m. He was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police had...
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Murder Victim Identified
HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN HOBOKEN. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Marshall Drive on Sunday, September 25, 2022. At approximately 3:25 a.m., the...
Hoboken man shot dead after argument
A man was shot dead on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early Sunday morning after a dispute with another man turned violent, authorities said. The victim of the 3:26 a.m. shooting was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia, 28. The incident occurred at 540 Marshall Dr., near Fifth Street on the west side of the city.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police
A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
