NJ.com

Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police

A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man stabbed to death

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Joshua Mewborn, 33, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 21 at 2:55 p.m.,...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Shot Near Ewing Waste Management Plant, Police Say

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a waste management plant in Ewing early on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 432 Stokes Ave. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg just after 6:05 a.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder

Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Shot to Death in Hoboken

Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in 10th Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting on 10th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The victim, 58, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street at around 1:53 p.m. He was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police had...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Murder Victim Identified

HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN HOBOKEN. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Marshall Drive on Sunday, September 25, 2022. At approximately 3:25 a.m., the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken man shot dead after argument

A man was shot dead on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early Sunday morning after a dispute with another man turned violent, authorities said. The victim of the 3:26 a.m. shooting was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia, 28. The incident occurred at 540 Marshall Dr., near Fifth Street on the west side of the city.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police

A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ

