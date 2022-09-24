Read full article on original website
SMU Daily Campus
SMU loses Iron Skillet game to TCU in front of a record-attendance crowd.
UNIVERSITY PARK – In a game watched by a record crowd of 35,569 on Saturday, SMU lost out to TCU, 42-34, in the Iron Skillet game. This loss was especially disappointing, said Rhett Lashlee, SMU Head Coach. “We’ve got a locker room full of really hurt guys. At the...
SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game
One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
247Sports
TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced
TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Longview, Forney off to 2-0 starts, Stallions part of four-team pack at 1-1
North Mesquite and West Mesquite both knew the importance of a win when they met on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The victorious team would even their 7-5A Division I record at 1-1 and vault right back into the playoff race, while the other would be sitting at 0-2 and face a long road back into contention.
allaccess.com
Report: KEGL (97.1 The Eagle)/Dallas To Flip To Sports as '97.1 The Freak'
IHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS' next move, according to a report by market sports radio veteran RICHIE WHITT at SPORTS ILUSTRATED's FANNATION blog site, is a flip to Sports as "97.1 THE FREAK" with a lineup of familiar DALLAS sports radio voices. WHITT, a former host at AUDACY Sports...
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
fox4news.com
Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
dallasexpress.com
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
dallasexpress.com
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
