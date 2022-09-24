ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game

One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced

TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Jake Bailey
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Tcu#American Football#College Football#The Horned Frogs
dmagazine.com

Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
HipHopDX.com

BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting

BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy