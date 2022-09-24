ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Waitz
2d ago

I see bicyclists in groups on Saturdays. They don't care about blind spots on the loop. it's endemic of south arizona.

KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
AZFamily

Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and 6-year-old boy are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old woman and boy were found dead.
KOLD-TV

Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments near campus

Two people were shot at Yugo Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 18, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Tucson Police Department, the two victims found at the scene were a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were treated and released. TPD responded to reports of a shooting at...
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kinney Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has died and another person is injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Kinney Road in reference to a call about a motorcycle that had gone off the road.
