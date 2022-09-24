Read full article on original website
Thomas Waitz
2d ago
I see bicyclists in groups on Saturdays. They don't care about blind spots on the loop. it's endemic of south arizona.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate hit and run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
42-Year-Old, Christopher Williams, Killed After Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials from the Sheriff’s department report that a 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson. Deputies responded to a crash at 10 AM on Saturday [..]
AZFamily
Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and 6-year-old boy are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old woman and boy were found dead.
Man Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Friday. The officials reported that a man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
KOLD-TV
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle went off the road near Eastern McCain Loop. The PCSD said one of those injured is in “extremely critical...
Tucson man held on $3 million cash bond for kidnapping, killing victim
New court documents show Tucson man John Anthony Cole admitted to killing and dismembering another man, then keeping remains in his car.
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that two people were injured in the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Casa Alitas close to hitting maximum capacity due to influx of migrants in Tucson
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. StretchLab opens its first studio in Tucson. Updated: Sep. 23,...
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
TPD looking for a hit-and-run driver
On September 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments near campus
Two people were shot at Yugo Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 18, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Tucson Police Department, the two victims found at the scene were a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were treated and released. TPD responded to reports of a shooting at...
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has died and another person is injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Kinney Road in reference to a call about a motorcycle that had gone off the road.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history. The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle
On September 23, 2022, around 8:23 p.m. the Tucson Police Department responded to a collision that put one man in the hospital.
KOLD-TV
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110. A Tucson police officer stopped a carjacking suspect to end a dangerous chase in the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20. BRT CRIT returns to Kino Sports...
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
Comments / 12