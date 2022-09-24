Players to Watch: Saints at Panthers

Some of the most important players to keep an eye on for this weekend's game.

The Panthers head into Week 3's battle against the division-rival New Orleans Saints looking to right a ship that has currently led them to an 0-2 start. Desperate for a win, the Carolina Panthers will be hungry to show that there is more in the tank than they've shown thus far. Here are some players from both teams to keep an eye on as the battle at Bank of America Stadium unfolds:

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

The helm of the Saints offense is currently attempting to play through fractures to his L1 to L4 vertebrae. How much of that played into the turnover-prone Winston’s three-interception performance last week against Tampa Bay remains to be seen, but it is certain that the team would like to put him in fewer situations like that going forward. If running back Alvin Kamara (questionable, ribs) cannot suit up again, the success of the Saints' offense will once against be on Winston’s injured back. Possible good news for a Carolina defense looking to force its first turnover of the season.

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, Panthers

The 6 th overall in the past draft, the rookie Ekwonu has another tough matchup this week against Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport of the dangerous New Orleans pass rush. Ickey is already experiencing some of the growing pains that a rookie tackle faces in the NFL, but did look much better against the Giants than he did in Week 1 against the Browns.

Baker Mayfield has looked rushed through many of the Panthers' passing plays so far this season, and Ekwonu will need to continue to strive toward elevating his play to his billed status if the Panthers' offense is to be more consistent than has been shown so far this season.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

With Alontae Taylor already ruled out for this weekend’s matchup, as well as Paulson Adebo and Marcus Maye listed as questionable, the Saints might be pretty thin in the secondary this weekend. It will be interesting to see if this affects Lattimore, who has been one of the cornerbacks who consistently shadows opposing team’s top wide receivers. Will he stay blanketed on the looking-to-breakout DJ Moore? And if he is, what will the Saints' strategy for mitigating the rest of the passing attack look like?

Moore has 32 catches for 521 yards and has scored 5 touchdowns in 7 games against the Saints in his career, so the Saints would probably be best served to give him the star treatment, but that could leave Robby Anderson and the rest of the Panthers pass-catchers with a big opportunity in front of them.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Panthers

Despite coming into the season as the only Panthers receiver with a prior connection to new quarterback Baker Mayfield, a connection that produced 10 touchdowns in their time in Cleveland together, Higgins has been non-existent for the Panthers so far this season. With the off-season emergence of second-year receiver Shi Smith as the number 3 option, Higgins has yet to see the field through two weeks, but that could change this weekend.

The Panthers' passing attack is in need of some juice, and Shi Smith’s mental errors have been detrimental to rectifying that so far. The connection has not been there between him and Mayfield, as Smith has recorded just 2 catches for 17 yards on nine targets, capped with two credited drops last week against the Giants.

Head Coach Matt Rhule and Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo may have seen enough to get Higgins, or Smith’s classmate Terrace Marshall Jr., more snaps, which could open the door for the former Brown to reignite an old flame with the struggling Mayfield. Paired with the injuries in the Saints secondary mentioned above, Higgins could be in for a breakout game.

