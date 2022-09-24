ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Source: Bakhtiari Expected to Play vs. Buccaneers

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCnDA_0i926DmI00

Almost 21 months after suffering a torn ACL at practice, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told Packer Central on Saturday.

Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday and Friday this week and was listed as questionable by coach Matt LaFleur. He will be in the starting lineup, so long as there are no hiccups – the possible adverse effects of a long flight to Tampa, for instance.

As the team boarded the flight to Tampa on Saturday afternoon, some of the linemen wore Bakhtiari T-shirts. There was only one way to read into their choice of wardrobe. The source said they could be “prophetic.”

The Packers will be incredibly cautious and patient with one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL – and one of the highest paid – just as they have been throughout his long and arduous comeback from a torn ACL sustained at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. That caution will continue into pregame warmups to make sure Bakhtiari is feeling good – and feeling good about it.

And no alarm bells should go off if Bakhtiari plays only a quarter or a half in his first game since Jan. 9, 2022 – a 27-snap cameo at the Detroit Lions that seemed like a springboard into the playoffs but turned into a road to nowhere.

Sunday will mark 633 days since the initial injury and 259 days since the Detroit game.

“It’s a nightmare,” Bakhtiari said at the start of camp. “My nightmare that I have to live and I don’t know how many days it’s been, but I’m just excited to wake up one day.”

That day could be Sunday.

Assuming there are no glitches, Bakhtiari’s return will come at the Buccaneers, who lead the NFL in sacks. His primary matchup would come against Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks in 2019. Between the layoff, the talent and the heat, you could hardly imagine a more challenging return for the man quarterback Aaron Rodgers affectionately calls “The Big Giraffe.”

For some symmetry: Without Bakhtiari, the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game at home against Tampa Bay. Barrett had three sacks against Billy Turner, who shifted from right tackle to left tackle for the game.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to be at percentage-wise, not just physically but mentally,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “When he’s back, he’s a minimum top-three left tackle in the league. Yosh (Nijman) has played really well for us but there’s a reason Dave gets paid what he gets paid and he’s been a first-team All-Pro many times.”

Assuming Bakhtiari is in the lineup, the Packers will play with their preferred starting five against perhaps the best defense in the NFL. That would be Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Elgton Jenkins at right tackle. Jenkins made his return from his torn ACL vs. Chicago last week.

David Bakhtiari (Photo by Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

Speaking for himself, Jenkins said the last hurdle of playing in a game is mental.

“You just got to go,” he said. “I know it was a bad injury, an ACL. There’s things that people don’t want to do but you just got to go. You just got to say forget it and whatever happens, happens.”

Following the injury that knocked Bakhtiari out of the 2020 playoffs, his on-again, off-again comeback last year included a second surgery before he finally played at Detroit. He had a third surgery this offseason.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” he said at the start of training camp . “What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”

Expectations need to be tempered, no matter Bakhtiari’s talent level and past accomplishments as a five-time All-Pro. Jenkins, a superb player in his own right, blamed himself for two sacks vs. Chicago. But this is one of the greatest linemen of the generation. It’s worth noting that Bakhtiari didn’t allow a single pressure during his lone game last season, and that came after a layoff of more than 12 months. He’s been practicing for about a month to get ready for this moment.

“You don’t want to go in there and say, ‘Hey, when you get back out there, you better be back at how you were playing in 2020 before you got hurt,’” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said before the opener.

“I want him, when he gets out there, just be a great leader, have great energy and do the little things – the finishing of your blocks, good communication, all that stuff. He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that. Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”

Packers at Buccaneers: Related Stories

Sammy Watkins to IR, other roster moves

The rise of Yosh Nijman

Three reasons to worry

Final injury report for Packers, Buccaneers

Elgton Jenkins looking for improvement in Game 2

Zero blitzes by Joe Barry

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Lots of Touchdown Passes

Two key Packers-Bucs matchups

Jon Runyan on Mike Evans “conspiracy theory,” concussion

Next Gen Stats: Aaron Jones

Preston Smith sacking career curse

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Joe Barry#American Football#Acl#Packer Central#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach

Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
TAMPA, FL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy