Bipolar Depression Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Intra-Cellular Therapies,Otsuka, Lundbeck, Sunovion Pharma

 3 days ago
getnews.info

According to DelveInsight, the T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032

“The increase in T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R& D activity, increasing prevalent population, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM”. The T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2032....
getnews.info

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
getnews.info

Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi

As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
msn.com

What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?

You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
Nevada State
MedPage Today

Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms

BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Food & Wine

A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of fecal microbiota transplantation in the treatment of graft-versus-host disease

This article evaluates the efficacy and safety of FMT in the treatment of GVHD after HSCT using a systematic literature search to conduct a meta-analysis constructed of studies involving GVHD patients treated with FMT. 23 studies were included, among which 2 prospective cohort studies, 10 prospective single arm studies, 2 retrospective single arm studies, 2 case series and 7 case reports, comprise a total of 242 patients with steroid-resistant or steroid-dependent GVHD secondary to HSCT who were treated with FMT. 100 cases achieved complete responses, while 61 cases showed partial responses, and 81 cases presented no effect after FMT treatment. The estimate of clinical remission odds ratio was 5.51 (95% CI 1.49"“20.35) in cohort studies, and the pooled clinical remission rate is 64% (51"“77%) in prospective single arm studies and 81% (62"“95%) in retrospective studies, case series and case reports. Five (2.1%) patients had FMT-related infection events, but all recovered after treatment. Other adverse effects were mild and acceptable. Microbiota diversity and composition, donor type, and other related issues were also analyzed. The data proves that FMT is a promising treatment modality of GVHD, but further validation of its safety and efficacy is still needed with prospective control studies.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Abpro and Celltrion partner to develop antibody for cancer

Once Abpro completes in vitro studies, Celltrion will oversee the development of ABP 102. Abpro has entered a strategic collaboration with Celltrion for the global development and commercialisation of the former’s antibody therapy, a t-cell engager known as ABP 102. The cancer molecule will be developed for treating patients...
neurologylive.com

Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation

Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
France
Spain
Japan
Germany
CNBC

Energy, inflation crises risk pushing big economies into recession: OECD

The OECD projected euro zone economic growth would slow from 3.1% this year to only 0.3% in 2023. Despite the fast deteriorating outlook for major economies, the OECD said further rate hikes were needed to fight inflation, forecasting most major central banks' policy rates would top 4% next year. Global...
US News and World Report

CDC: Minority of U.S. Should Be Masking

More than 32% of Americans should be wearing masks while indoors in public spaces or considering the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That percentage is down considerably from roughly two months ago, when 87% of Americans lived in...
healio.com

Theta burst stimulation noninferior to TMS in reducing depression symptoms

In older adults with treatment-resistant depression, bilateral theta burst stimulation was noninferior to standard bilateral repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation in reducing symptoms, per a recently published study. “Nonresponse to first-line antidepressant treatment in older adult patients contributes to diminished quality of life,” Daniel M. Blumberger, MD, of the Temerty Centre...
Nature.com

Prophylactic administration of miR-451 inhibitor decreases osteoarthritis severity in rats

Transfection of chondrocytes with microRNA-451(miR-451), present in growth zone cartilage of the growth plate, upregulates production of enzymes association with extracellular matrix degradation. miR-451 is also present in articular cartilage and exacerbates IL-1Î² effects in articular chondrocytes. Moreover, when osteoarthritis (OA) was induced in Sprague Dawley rats via bilateral anterior cruciate ligament transection (ACLT), miR-451 expression was increased in OA cartilage compared to control, suggesting its inhibition might be used to prevent or treat OA. To examine the prophylactic and therapeutic potential of inhibiting miR-451, we evaluated treatment with miR-451 power inhibitor (451-PI) at the onset of joint trauma and treatment after OA had developed. The prophylactic animal cohort received twice-weekly intra-articular injections of either 451-PI or a negative control (NC-PI) beginning on post-surgical day 3. OA was allowed to develop for 24Â days in the therapeutic cohort before beginning injections. All rats were killed on day 45. Micro-CT, histomorphometrics, OARSI scoring, and muscle force testing were performed on samples. 451-PI mitigated OA progression compared to NC-PI limbs in the prophylactic cohort based on histomorphometric analysis and OARSI scoring, but no differences were detected by micro-CT. 451-PI treatment beginning 24Â days post-surgery was not able to reduce OA severity. Prophylactic administration of 451-PI mitigates OA progression in a post-trauma ACLT rat model supporting its potential to prevent OA development following an ACLT injury clinically.
cancernetwork.com

Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
