Bipolar Depression Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Intra-Cellular Therapies,Otsuka, Lundbeck, Sunovion Pharma

Transfection of chondrocytes with microRNA-451(miR-451), present in growth zone cartilage of the growth plate, upregulates production of enzymes association with extracellular matrix degradation. miR-451 is also present in articular cartilage and exacerbates IL-1Î² effects in articular chondrocytes. Moreover, when osteoarthritis (OA) was induced in Sprague Dawley rats via bilateral anterior cruciate ligament transection (ACLT), miR-451 expression was increased in OA cartilage compared to control, suggesting its inhibition might be used to prevent or treat OA. To examine the prophylactic and therapeutic potential of inhibiting miR-451, we evaluated treatment with miR-451 power inhibitor (451-PI) at the onset of joint trauma and treatment after OA had developed. The prophylactic animal cohort received twice-weekly intra-articular injections of either 451-PI or a negative control (NC-PI) beginning on post-surgical day 3. OA was allowed to develop for 24Â days in the therapeutic cohort before beginning injections. All rats were killed on day 45. Micro-CT, histomorphometrics, OARSI scoring, and muscle force testing were performed on samples. 451-PI mitigated OA progression compared to NC-PI limbs in the prophylactic cohort based on histomorphometric analysis and OARSI scoring, but no differences were detected by micro-CT. 451-PI treatment beginning 24Â days post-surgery was not able to reduce OA severity. Prophylactic administration of 451-PI mitigates OA progression in a post-trauma ACLT rat model supporting its potential to prevent OA development following an ACLT injury clinically.

