Multiple Myeloma Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda

getnews.info
Bipolar Depression Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Intra-Cellular Therapies,Otsuka, Lundbeck, Sunovion Pharma
DelveInsight’s “Bipolar Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Bipolar Depression...
getnews.info
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
Medagadget.com
Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers by 2028 | Myriad Genetics, NanoString
The lockdown in different nations due to the pandemic has put a financial weight on the private medical care area. Medical service suppliers are confronting difficulties concerning declining short-term visits, labor, gear, consumables, and other assets to guarantee the wellbeing of patients with different sicknesses. As per the Southern Surgical...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
cntraveler.com
These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements
While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
physiciansweekly.com
Thalassemia With Transfusion Dependency and Gene Therapy Decisions
According to the researchers, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) prevents and reduces or eliminates the requirement for immunosuppression. Gene therapy (GT) is emerging as a promising treatment option for transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) through Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Some patients may require transfusions for a while after GT, but preliminary data suggested that the majority will eventually become transfusion-independent. The acceptability of GT in TDT patients is poorly understood. Investigators wanted to investigate the extent to which patients and their families were familiar with GT’s role in TDT, as well as the reasons that go into making this choice. To better understand patient/family awareness and decision-making regarding GT in TDT, semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents of children with TDT and adults with TDT who provided informed consent. By combining thematic analysis with content-coding, study group analyzed the material from the transcribed interviews to identify overarching themes. About 8 people living with TDT and 17 parents of children with TDT (mean age: 38 years; range: 17 to 52 years) participated in semi-structured qualitative interviews for this study. Knowledge of GT, motivating/dissuading factors, and outcomes were common threads running across the responses. Participants in the study mentioned wanting to pursue GT because they hoped it would “cure” them of thalassemia and allow them to live normal lives without transfusions or chelation. Concerns about death or the procedure failing stemmed from a lack of information regarding the technique, long-term outcomes, safety, and side effects of GT. Most GT patients were satisfied with a reduction in transfusion frequency rather than complete removal of transfusions. Participants were split on whether they would want to continue transfusions indefinitely, a treatment they were familiar with, or try GT, which they had never done before and whose efficacy was unknown. There was no matched sibling donor among the participants, making HSCT from an unrelated donor the least favored choice. Patients and families dealing with TDT have muted expectations for GT but are open to the possibility that transfusion reduction will be the result.
verywellhealth.com
Multiple Myeloma Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Myeloma is the 14th most common cancer in the United States. It’s also known as Kahler disease, myelomatosis, plasma cell myeloma, and plasmacytoma. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that develops from cells called plasma cells. These plasma cells create copious amounts of antibodies (immune proteins). They’re typically found in the bone marrow but can also develop in other areas of the body, especially once they become myeloma.
Less than 2% of eligible people have gotten updated Covid booster shots, 3 weeks into the rollout
At least 4.4 million people have received an updated Covid booster since the start of the month, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number represents around 1.5% of people currently eligible to receive the shots in the U.S. The data does not...
Nature.com
Safety and efficacy of fecal microbiota transplantation in the treatment of graft-versus-host disease
This article evaluates the efficacy and safety of FMT in the treatment of GVHD after HSCT using a systematic literature search to conduct a meta-analysis constructed of studies involving GVHD patients treated with FMT. 23 studies were included, among which 2 prospective cohort studies, 10 prospective single arm studies, 2 retrospective single arm studies, 2 case series and 7 case reports, comprise a total of 242 patients with steroid-resistant or steroid-dependent GVHD secondary to HSCT who were treated with FMT. 100 cases achieved complete responses, while 61 cases showed partial responses, and 81 cases presented no effect after FMT treatment. The estimate of clinical remission odds ratio was 5.51 (95% CI 1.49"“20.35) in cohort studies, and the pooled clinical remission rate is 64% (51"“77%) in prospective single arm studies and 81% (62"“95%) in retrospective studies, case series and case reports. Five (2.1%) patients had FMT-related infection events, but all recovered after treatment. Other adverse effects were mild and acceptable. Microbiota diversity and composition, donor type, and other related issues were also analyzed. The data proves that FMT is a promising treatment modality of GVHD, but further validation of its safety and efficacy is still needed with prospective control studies.
China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China reported 999 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 25, of which 295 were symptomatic and 704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Abpro and Celltrion partner to develop antibody for cancer
Once Abpro completes in vitro studies, Celltrion will oversee the development of ABP 102. Abpro has entered a strategic collaboration with Celltrion for the global development and commercialisation of the former’s antibody therapy, a t-cell engager known as ABP 102. The cancer molecule will be developed for treating patients...
Phramalive.com
Seagen and LAVA Therapeutics ink $700M+ deal for EGFR solid tumor platform
Seagen and LAVA Therapeutics ink $700M+ deal for EGFR solid tumor platform. Bothell, Wash.-based Seagen and Utrecht, Netherlands-based LAVA Therapeutics inked a licensing deal for LAVA’s Gammabody platform for solid tumors that could potentially exceed $700 million. Under the terms of the deal, Seagen picks up an exclusive global...
cancernetwork.com
Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
MedicalXpress
Quick test kit to determine a person's immunity against COVID-19 and its variants
A team of scientists from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a quick test kit that can tell if a person has immunity against COVID-19 and its variants, based on the antibodies detected in a blood sample.
pharmatimes.com
AstraZeneca’s Tezspire approved in the EU for patients with severe asthma
Tezspire is a maintenance therapy for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations. AstraZeneca’s Tezspire – also known as Tezepelumab – has been approved in the EU as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement.
