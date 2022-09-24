Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing student of Sikh faith after 911 knife call
CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has apologized after a person who follows the Sikh religion was handcuffed for having a knife in the student union, university officials said. According to a message sent to the UNC Charlotte community Friday, campus police responded to a 911...
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
Eighth-grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Charlotte middle school, police say
CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student in Charlotte was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at their middle school, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School got a tip about a message on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
WBTV
‘He touched so many people:’ Charlotte family pleads for justice after father, football coach is killed over the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday night lights and family dinners will never be the same for everyone who knew and loved Ralph Hammond. Ralph Hammond was less than 12 hours away from leading a Saturday morning workout when he was shot and killed in his neighborhood in Northeast Charlotte. Police...
qcitymetro.com
Exit Interview: After 30 years, the Rev. Jerry Cannon departs C.N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church
A 2021 survey by the Barna Group found that 38% of U.S. pastors have thought about quitting full-time ministry. Many cite burnout – the physical, mental and emotional stresses related to managing the demands of their congregations. The Rev. Jerry Cannon says he doesn’t fall into that category. Yet,...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
NC murder suspect arrested by police in Charlotte
A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body. Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
WBTV
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
Authorities explain seriousness of charges when someone makes threats against schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is getting a new perspective following a series of bomb threats. Just this week, seven bomb threats were made at four Cabarrus County Schools over a three-day period. Now, two juveniles are facing charges in connection to those threats. RELATED COVERAGE:. On Friday,...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Comments / 0