Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain

Kingsport Times-News
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City rolls to interstate sweep of D-B
GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep. The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.
Kingsport Times-News
'Reveal before we can heal' – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION — Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, about 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
Johnson City Press
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Castlewood overcomes struggles to win third straight regional golf crown
POUNDING MILL — The third time was not quite as charming for Castlewood, but it was good enough. The Blue Devils repeated as the Region 1D golf champions Monday, but it did not come as easy as most had anticipated.
Night kayak at Bays Mt. & learn about stars, planets
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park invited outdoor enthusiasts for a night under the stars in a newly announced event offered through mid-October. The kayak stargazing program gives participants the opportunity to join Bays Mountain staff in a guided trip on the reservoir while learning about the many wonders of the night sky. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Asbury Place Kingsport celebrates Monarch Waystation
KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation. Residents enjoyed...
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Kingsport Times-News
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said meteorologists reviewed photo evidence and radar to make the determination. Moulton said what...
Kingsport Times-News
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
