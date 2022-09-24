ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSVN-TV

Florida Keys feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning. On Tuesday, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were issued a tropical storm warning while the Upper Keys were advised of a tornado warning. Residents...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Miami-Dade and Broward

Ian’s forecast track has shifted more to the East in line with model guidance and now expected to make landfall sooner around the West-Central coast of Florida between Tampa and Ft. Myers by Thursday. If Ian tracks close to Southwest Florida near Ft. Myers, Tropical Storm conditions could spread...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Monroe County under storm surge watch

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

