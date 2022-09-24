Read full article on original website
KVAL
Illnesses and injuries reported by Cedar Creek fire crews
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — 37 illnesses and injuries have been reported from fire crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. The wildfire has been burning nonstop since August 1, and now only 20% is contained. The Cedar Creek Fire currently sits at 114,104 acres, which equals around 178 square miles. That's...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire is now at 20% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 114,104 acres with 20% containment. Fire officials report that with moderated fire behavior, crews equipment, and helicopters were able to make progress on all divisions of the fire on Sunday. They say that firing operations were marginally successful,...
KVAL
Camp Creek Road head-on crash leads to fatality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office reports that a driver died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Camp Creek Road near Easy Lane. 26-year-old Austin McKee of Springfield was driving westbound in a black Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old Larry Sidwell of Springfield head-on.
KVAL
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
KVAL
Gas prices rise in Oregon; average now above $5
EUGENE, Ore. — The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is above five dollars a gallon for the first time since early August. After weeks of steady decline in prices they are now heading in the opposite direction. In Eugene and Springfield, prices have risen nearly...
KVAL
SPD holds first open house since the pandemic
Springfield, ORE. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
KVAL
Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
KVAL
Musical benefit exceeds donation goal for Ukrainian relief fundraiser
EUGENE, Ore. — Five figures for Ukraine, exceeding the donation goal. Several performing groups came together Saturday to help raise money for medical supplies. "Songs for Ukraine" was held at the Community of Christ Church with donations going directly to the Ukrainian Foundation, a Ukrainian-led non-profit funneling medical supplies and other humanitarian relief.
