Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Education
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 26, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage. 2. An event...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 recipients

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary

BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lisa Killpack

Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello mayor shortens list of City Council candidates down to 13

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has narrowed the list of potential new City Council members to 13, according to a Monday news release from the city. Two of those applicants will be picked to fill seats 2 and 3, which were vacated by Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray, who resigned along with Christine Stevens effective Sept. 1. Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand was selected by Gov. Brad Little to fill...
POCATELLO, ID

