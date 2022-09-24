Read full article on original website
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
eastidahonews.com
Local library’s annual food drive collecting items for Idaho Foodbank
POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library in Pocatello is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps. Idaho is home to more than 152,890 people with food insecurity, according to The Idaho Foodbank. The library is collecting donations for...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 26, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage. 2. An event...
Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
New Portneuf Medical Building opening at Northgate
The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza, is opening its doors to its first patients on Tuesday. The post New Portneuf Medical Building opening at Northgate appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 recipients
IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County celebrating grand opening of 2 new libraries this weekend
AMMON – The Bonneville County Library District is busy preparing for the opening of two new libraries. A branch at 3015 South 25th East in Ammon and another at 250 South Skyline Drive will open on Oct. 1. Renovations on the Ammon location is winding down and library employees...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July. Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
eastidahonews.com
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary
BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
eastidahonews.com
Lisa Killpack
Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
eastidahonews.com
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Woman airlifted to PMC after being injured in ATV crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash. ...
Pocatello mayor shortens list of City Council candidates down to 13
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has narrowed the list of potential new City Council members to 13, according to a Monday news release from the city. Two of those applicants will be picked to fill seats 2 and 3, which were vacated by Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray, who resigned along with Christine Stevens effective Sept. 1. Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand was selected by Gov. Brad Little to fill...
