ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan’s unstoppable offense vs. Iowa’s unmovable defense

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s task to move the ball against Iowa’s defense on Saturday is a challenge decades in the making. Jim Harbaugh spent a portion of his press conference on Monday giving a history lesson on the schemes and coaches that have made Iowa’s defense so good over the years.
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
MLive.com

Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster

EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Three improvements needed for Michigan State’s offense

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s first two possessions against Minnesota were a pair of three-and-outs with one total yard gained. By the time the Spartans got the ball again, they were trailing 17-0 with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently

Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
MLive.com

Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice

There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
MLive.com

Utica cross country star Trent McFarlane is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week

So far this season, Utica cross country runner Trent McFarlane has had no issues running away from his competition, winning five of the six races he’s competed in this season. Much like his efforts on the cross country course, McFarlane had no issue running away from his competition in MLive’s Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll.
UTICA, MI
MLive.com

Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills

CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Close finishes at Jackson Invitational

JACKSON -- Heading on the long final straightaway at Ella Sharp Park towards the finish line, not much space separated Manchester’s Nathan Kippnick and Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling. It had been a close race much of the way, but Melling found a little extra at the end and pulled...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

New fire training facility coming to Flint

Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks about his experience in the program during the groundbreaking of a new fire training center at the Genesee Career Institute in Flint on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 14. New fire training facility coming to Flint. Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy