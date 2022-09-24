Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Blake Corum by the numbers: Michigan star is running into record books
ANN ARBOR -- What was supposed to be a two-headed rushing attack for Michigan has, due to injury, become a one-man show. No problem. Blake Corum has done the work of two running backs. The junior was given more responsibility in recent weeks and, well, ran with it. It culminated...
MLive.com
Michigan’s unstoppable offense vs. Iowa’s unmovable defense
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s task to move the ball against Iowa’s defense on Saturday is a challenge decades in the making. Jim Harbaugh spent a portion of his press conference on Monday giving a history lesson on the schemes and coaches that have made Iowa’s defense so good over the years.
MLive.com
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
MLive.com
Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster
EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker ‘determined and optimistic’ Michigan State can make much-needed changes
EAST LANSING – Following a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota on Saturday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he needed to watch the film to fully evaluate what went wrong. Tucker did that over the weekend and with the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) now coming off back-to-back defeats, there’s a long list of areas he’s looking for the team to improve.
MLive.com
Three improvements needed for Michigan State’s offense
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s first two possessions against Minnesota were a pair of three-and-outs with one total yard gained. By the time the Spartans got the ball again, they were trailing 17-0 with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter on Saturday.
MLive.com
Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently
Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
MLive.com
Michigan State needs to make drastic improvements quickly to avoid season falling apart
EAST LANSING – Two Minnesota possessions, two touchdowns, more than 10 minutes chewed off the clock. Trailing 14-0, Michigan State needed an answer and followed with an incomplete pass and a 2-yard run before Payton Thorne was sacked on third down. Another three-and-out in a horrible start. As the...
MLive.com
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent
The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
MLive.com
Jayden Reed back in uniform for Michigan State while other starters out vs. Minnesota
EAST LANSING – Michigan State appears to have a key player back for the start of Big Ten play while other starters are out. Top receiver Jayden Reed, who missed last week’s loss at Washington due to injury, was in uniform and went through warmups for the Spartans (2-1) prior to Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., BTN) against Minnesota (3-0) in East Lansing.
MLive.com
‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice
There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Not much to say and taking one on the chin
EAST LANSING – Another week, another ugly loss. Michigan State followed a defeat at Washington with a 34-7 loss against Minnesota at home on Saturday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
MLive.com
Utica cross country star Trent McFarlane is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
So far this season, Utica cross country runner Trent McFarlane has had no issues running away from his competition, winning five of the six races he’s competed in this season. Much like his efforts on the cross country course, McFarlane had no issue running away from his competition in MLive’s Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 5
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 5 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
MLive.com
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
MLive.com
Carson Gulker’s 5-TD performance helps No. 1 Ferris State football rout Waldorf
The top-ranked Ferris State University football team had plenty to celebrate during its Homecoming festivities this past weekend, as the Bulldogs racked up 450 total yards of offense in a 69-3 rout of Waldorf on Saturday from Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker led the...
MLive.com
Close finishes at Jackson Invitational
JACKSON -- Heading on the long final straightaway at Ella Sharp Park towards the finish line, not much space separated Manchester’s Nathan Kippnick and Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling. It had been a close race much of the way, but Melling found a little extra at the end and pulled...
MLive.com
New fire training facility coming to Flint
Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks about his experience in the program during the groundbreaking of a new fire training center at the Genesee Career Institute in Flint on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 14. New fire training facility coming to Flint. Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks...
