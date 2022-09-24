ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
TAMPA, FL
Richard Rodgers
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Packers lose Jaire Alexander to groin injury

The Packers will have to stop Tom Brady without their top cornerback. Jaire Alexander has suffered a groin injury and will be out for the rest of today’s game in Tampa Bay, the team announced. Tom Brady has been throwing the ball efficiently, but the Packers have been keeping...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month

The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month. Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?

In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Vikings lose Dalvin Cook to shoulder injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of today’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. Cook was off to a good start today, with 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured on a costly play on which he lost a fumble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props

It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray: I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me

The Cardinals loss to the Rams on Sunday followed a similar script to Arizona’s first two games. The offense started slow early then got the team back in it. But in this game, Los Angeles kept the Cardinals out of the end zone and didn’t allow quarterback Kyler Murray to completely take over the contest.
NFL
NBC Sports

FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September

So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
NFL

