Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
Packers lose Jaire Alexander to groin injury
The Packers will have to stop Tom Brady without their top cornerback. Jaire Alexander has suffered a groin injury and will be out for the rest of today’s game in Tampa Bay, the team announced. Tom Brady has been throwing the ball efficiently, but the Packers have been keeping...
Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss. The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this...
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month
The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month. Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?
In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
Vikings lose Dalvin Cook to shoulder injury
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of today’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. Cook was off to a good start today, with 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured on a costly play on which he lost a fumble.
Trevor Lawrence: Obviously, you can’t deny that the Jaguars are a really good team
The Jaguars have had the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, but this year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence says things are very different. The Jaguars beat the Chargers 38-10 on Sunday and beat the Colts 24-0 the week before that, and Lawrence says two dominant wins can’t be denied.
Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props
It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
Kyler Murray: I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me
The Cardinals loss to the Rams on Sunday followed a similar script to Arizona’s first two games. The offense started slow early then got the team back in it. But in this game, Los Angeles kept the Cardinals out of the end zone and didn’t allow quarterback Kyler Murray to completely take over the contest.
FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September
So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
