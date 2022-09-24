Read full article on original website
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2
She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
Chilling Gabby Petito movie trailer slammed for release just one year after vlogger’s body found – ‘let the wounds heal’
A MOVIE focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed as "gross", "way too soon" and "atrocious" by viewers. Tuesday marks a year since the tragic vlogger's body was found in Grand Teton National Park after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. A trailer...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
KiKi Layne says she and 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star were cut from 'most of the movie'
KiKi Layne may not appear much in "Don't Worry Darling," but the actress says the experience wasn't a total bust.
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Netflix's reveals You season 4 release date and a major change
This is not a drill! YOU is coming back in 2023! Netflix announced the release date in a teaser trailer which was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, showcases the new cast ahead of the show’s relocation to London. The fourth season of the psychological thriller series...
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Something New! ‘You’ Season 4 Promises a ‘Change’ for Joe: Everything We Know So Far
Grab your baseball caps — Joe Goldberg is back! Netflix's fan-favorite series You is returning for a fourth season, and according to star Penn Badgley, there are a lot of changes in the works....
Netflix Teases ‘You’ Season 4 In Killer New Trailer
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is back for another bloodthirsty season.
The Last Of Us: The apocalypse is here in the first trailer for HBO's mega-budget adaptation
The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing What They Never, Ever, Not-Even-For-A-Million-Dollars Want To See At A Ceremony Again
Do people actually release doves at their weddings? Haven't they seen how badly it ends for both the birds and the groom in Game of Thrones?
People Are Sharing Movies They Absolutely DID NOT Want To See But Ended Up Loving Once They Did
"The only reason my sister and I went to see The Lego Movie was because we chickened out of asking if we could see The Wolf of Wall Street (we were both still a few months from being 18). This was definitely more fun than seeing that, and it had a lot more thought put into it than we thought it would."
TVLine Items: Big Brother Renewed at CBS, The Boys Blooper Reel and More
The Big Brother house will open back up next summer: CBS has renewed the reality competition series for Season 25, it was announced during Sunday’s live finale. (To find out who won Season 24, click here for a full recap.) Host Julie Chen also shared the renewal news, along with casting call info, on Twitter: We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022 Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Minnie Driver will narrate Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff, which is set...
Marvel's Kevin Feige says it was 'much too soon' to recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in 'Black Panther' sequel
There's a reason why Chadwick Boseman's character in the "Black Panther" sequel was not recast following his death in 2020.
New App Translates Cats’ Meows
Cats are incredibly expressive, using everything from a purr to the crook of a tail to convey desires and emotions. Many are even quite chatty. Even the most intuitive pet parents might find it hard to comprehend what their feline friend is trying to convey. A new app, MeowTalk, might help. The Secret Language of Cats […] The post New App Translates Cats’ Meows appeared first on CatTime.
