ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Boys soccer: Ponies turn back White Bear Lake in OT

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 2 days ago

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater extended its unbeaten streak this season, but it wasn’t easy while slipping past White Bear Lake 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 10-0), who are No. 1 in the Class AAA state rankings, notched the game-winner with just two minutes remaining in the second overtime to keep pace with Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0, 10-1) atop the league standings, three points ahead of East Ridge (3-1-0, 7-1-1).

Stillwater created more chances overall, but had to overcome some sluggish play early to carry a 1-0 lead into halftime. Miki Taddess scored on an assist from Liam Moreira in the 25th minute to put the Ponies in front.

White Bear Lake (1-2-1, 5-3-1) answered in the 65th minute to tie the game and it remained deadlocked into well into the second overtime period.

“We didn’t have a great night overall,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We lacked our usual confidence and pace of play and White Bear Lake played hard in front of us and made it difficult. When they scored, they were coming and they earned it.”

Stillwater played better in overtime and the deciding goal came from Aidan Primeau on an assist from Taddess. The sequence started with a pass from Moreira that created an opportunity for Taddess, but that shot was blocked on a nice play from the defender, but after a big of a scramble he found Primeau darting into the box and he finished for his second goal of the season.

“We created chances in regulation and they had to make some nice stops,” Smothers said. “We had four good chances in the first overtime, but then in the second we moved the ball very quickly. It’s not like we played poorly, but we didn’t have that extra spark or edge we needed to finish off a team like White Bear Lake.”

Derek Dopkins finished with two saves for the Ponies.

“He had a nice night,” Smothers said. “He collected a lot of balls, like corner kicks and free kicks and he had a nice night for us.”

The three points was important in a conference that boasts four teams among the state’s top 10, including East Ridge (7th), Woodbury (8th) and Cretin-Derham Hall (9th).

“We want that mentality to be that every game is your last,” Smothers said. “I would say this makes us more aware of how difficult the section really is because they know White Bear Lake is in their section along with East Ridge and Woodbury and now they’re getting a taste of how difficult it is to win games in our section.

“I was happy with what our message was after the game. We weren’t at our best, but we still played well enough to win. There were a lot of positives to take, but high school kids are going to have bad days and they had a bad day, but got through it.”

White Bear Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1

Stillwater 1 1 0 1 — 2

St — 25:00 — Miki Taddess (Liam Moreira)

WBL — 65:00 — NA

St — 88:00 — Aidan Primeau (Taddess)

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze. In...
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, MN
Sports
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Oak Park Heights, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Woodbury, MN
City
White Bear Lake, MN
idesignarch.com

Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka

This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
WAYZATA, MN
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ponies#Free Kicks#Sec#Finishe
1520 The Ticket

The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester

After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
ROCHESTER, MN
mspmag.com

Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis

These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber

Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings to host celebration of National Parks

The Great Rivers Confluence Project will be celebrating its two national parks and the rivers that give them life at Levee Park on Sept. 29. The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and Mississippi National River and Recreation Area (MNRRA) National Parks connect at the rivers’ confluence between Prescott and Hastings. The Great Rivers Confluence Project is hoping to educate community members on the value these nearby resources bring to their surrounding river towns.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Is an Amazon grocery store coming to Woodbury?

Rendering by Launch Properties, LLC. Courtesy of City of Woodbury. A proposed redevelopment in Woodbury is the latest set of plans sparking speculation about Amazon's rumored grocery store endeavor in the Twin Cities. Local developer Launch Properties, LLC. is proposing to build a 44,000-square-foot grocery store and new Wells Fargo...
WOODBURY, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
222
Followers
288
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy