Boys soccer: Ponies turn back White Bear Lake in OT

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater extended its unbeaten streak this season, but it wasn’t easy while slipping past White Bear Lake 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 10-0), who are No. 1 in the Class AAA state rankings, notched the game-winner with just two minutes remaining in the second overtime to keep pace with Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0, 10-1) atop the league standings, three points ahead of East Ridge (3-1-0, 7-1-1).

Stillwater created more chances overall, but had to overcome some sluggish play early to carry a 1-0 lead into halftime. Miki Taddess scored on an assist from Liam Moreira in the 25th minute to put the Ponies in front.

White Bear Lake (1-2-1, 5-3-1) answered in the 65th minute to tie the game and it remained deadlocked into well into the second overtime period.

“We didn’t have a great night overall,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We lacked our usual confidence and pace of play and White Bear Lake played hard in front of us and made it difficult. When they scored, they were coming and they earned it.”

Stillwater played better in overtime and the deciding goal came from Aidan Primeau on an assist from Taddess. The sequence started with a pass from Moreira that created an opportunity for Taddess, but that shot was blocked on a nice play from the defender, but after a big of a scramble he found Primeau darting into the box and he finished for his second goal of the season.

“We created chances in regulation and they had to make some nice stops,” Smothers said. “We had four good chances in the first overtime, but then in the second we moved the ball very quickly. It’s not like we played poorly, but we didn’t have that extra spark or edge we needed to finish off a team like White Bear Lake.”

Derek Dopkins finished with two saves for the Ponies.

“He had a nice night,” Smothers said. “He collected a lot of balls, like corner kicks and free kicks and he had a nice night for us.”

The three points was important in a conference that boasts four teams among the state’s top 10, including East Ridge (7th), Woodbury (8th) and Cretin-Derham Hall (9th).

“We want that mentality to be that every game is your last,” Smothers said. “I would say this makes us more aware of how difficult the section really is because they know White Bear Lake is in their section along with East Ridge and Woodbury and now they’re getting a taste of how difficult it is to win games in our section.

“I was happy with what our message was after the game. We weren’t at our best, but we still played well enough to win. There were a lot of positives to take, but high school kids are going to have bad days and they had a bad day, but got through it.”

White Bear Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1

Stillwater 1 1 0 1 — 2

St — 25:00 — Miki Taddess (Liam Moreira)

WBL — 65:00 — NA

St — 88:00 — Aidan Primeau (Taddess)