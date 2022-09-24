ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties

By Grace Blazer
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A state of emergency has been extended in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen before reaching the state next week .

Governor Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency in 24 counties on Friday and decided to expand the order to the entire state on Saturday, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

"The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined there is a continuing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida's Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida," the order states.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to become "a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf when it is approaching the west coast of Florida."

Varying forecast models showed that Ian was expected to make landfall on Florida's coast between Wednesday (September 28) afternoon and early Friday (September 30) morning, however, tropical storm-force winds may be present in southwest Florida as early as Tuesday (September 27).

If Ian reaches Cat 3 strength, it would become the first major hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Comments / 2

