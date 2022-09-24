Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This WeekKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Caribbean-Inspired Festival in Myrtle Beach in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
HCPD investigating after injured dog found on Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Medical Center
Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the the images in this story disturbing HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help identifying an injured female dog and getting information about its owners. The dog, which police said appeared to have been pierced in the chest with a carabiner, was […]
WMBF
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to a […]
abccolumbia.com
Myrtle Beach Police Department arrests wanted suspect and missing teen
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) — Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 19 year-old Jamal Davon Prince after deputies responded to suspicious activities of an unknown man walking and wearing a ski mask. Authorities also apprehended a missing 16 year-old female from Sumter was found with Prince. The teenager had been...
wpde.com
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting
SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
wpde.com
Recovering Horry County motorcyclist takes victory lap around hospital to say 'Thank you'
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A former trauma patient at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach returned to the very place where his life was saved over a year ago. Ruben Otero was involved in a motorcycle crash on Highway 31 in July of 2021. His injuries were...
myhorrynews.com
One dead, three injured in Surfside Beach-area motorcycle wreck
One person died and three others were injured in a Sunday night motorcycle collision on Highway 17 south of Surfside Beach. S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that around 9:40 p.m., a motorcycle with two occupants struck a second motorcycle in the rear as both were traveling north on Highway 17, and all occupants were ejected.
sharkattackonline.com
Two Teens Arrested in Myrtle Beach
Today a teen was busted for his crimes in Myrtle Beach along with a missing teenage girl. The 19-year-old teen Jamal Prince was wanted for attempted murder and the teenage girl was wanted for running away with him. Corbin McConville says, “My golly gee that is so crazy.”. Jamal...
WMBF
Parents expressing concerns after schools did not lockdown during deadly shooting one mile away
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many parents are expressing their concerns after a deadly shooting that occurred just over a mile away from St. James Elementary and Middle schools on Thursday afternoon. 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls was killed after being shot at a carwash along Highway 707 in the Socastee area.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
wpde.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
Man jailed, 2 hurt in Conway-area shooting after suspect allegedly did donuts in victims’ driveway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting on Juniper Bay Road near Conway that allegedly resulted from an argument about him doing donuts in the victims’ driveway, according to Horry County police. Cole Windell Cooper of Galivants Ferry faces two counts of […]
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF
Cameras captured man breaking into several vehicles in the Market Common area, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A back tattoo could help police find a man who they said broke into several cars in the Market Common area. Officers were called Sunday night to investigate multiple car break-ins in the Market Common community. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said several cameras...
wpde.com
Horry Co. prepares for potential Hurricane Ian impacts; how this storm compares to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florida residents are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Forecasters predict the storm will hit large sections of the Sunshine State with heavy rain, wind and flooding- predicting that it will lose some of its strength before it will reach the Carolinas.
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
