NFL

Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
NFL
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3

Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

‘The Kardashians’ Bombshell Premiere, Adam Levine’s Cheating Rumors, and ‘Do Revenge’

The Kardashians Season 2 premiere revealed more of the drama going on behind the scenes between Kourtney, Tristan, and their second child. Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by several different women. This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Netflix teen comedy Do Revenge. And why did Jodie Comer delete most of the photos of Sandra Oh from her Instagram?
TV & VIDEOS
ESPN

Rihanna will perform in Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February in Arizona

Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. In a social media post Sunday afternoon, the NFL shared a photo of Rihanna's hand holding an official league football with the caption "Let's GO," ending the drama of who would perform after rumors circulated last week that Taylor Swift turned down an offer from the league.
GLENDALE, AZ
Us Weekly

Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far

Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
MUSIC
womansday.com

See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
BEAUTY & FASHION
A.V. Club

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Netflix has given up its lawsuit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which seemed to have the company’s tacit approval right up until Bear and Barlow started winning Grammys and making money off of it. The musical began as a TikTok thing, a love letter to the Bridgerton TV show, but after developing a fan following of its own and getting a plug from Netflix itself on social media, Bear and Barlow released it as an album.
TV & VIDEOS
A.V. Club

Read this: Netflix's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story through the eyes of a victim's sister

The debut of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story has sparked a robust online conversation about the ethics of Hollywood revisiting famous murderers at the cost of letting victims rest. Above the back-and-forth Twitter noise, however, a singular voice on the subject rings clear and true: Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, who was murdered at 19 by serial killer Jeffery Dahmer in 1991.
TV & VIDEOS

