Cars

CAR AND DRIVER

Mazda's CX-60 Provides an Early Glimpse of the Brand's Upscale SUVs

Mazda's push upscale enters a new phase with the freshly launched European-market CX-60, a model that is closely related to the CX-70 we will be able to buy here. And early indicators are promising. Sitting on Mazda's new Skyactiv scalable architecture, the CX-60 is the first in a series of...
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mazda CX-9 Drops Base Model And Goes Up In Price

Japanese automaker Mazda is attempting to push itself upmarket as a more premium offering, a move that includes price increases across the lineup. This is true for the 2023 Mazda CX-9, which sees a price increase compared to the 2022 model. Last year saw the introduction of the Carbon Edition trim level and the Touring Plus, but this year actually sees a reduction in trim offerings.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work?

Thieves are still stealing catalytic converters nationwide. Luckily, there are anti-theft devices in the market and Donut Media put them to the test. Find out whether or not they work. The post Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Devices Really Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Sleeper Car?

Here's a look at what qualifies as a 'sleeper car' and look at current and past sleeper car highlights throughout the years. The post What Is a Sleeper Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead

Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Cars With AWD and a Top Safety Pick+: Safe and Secure

Cars like the Subaru Legacy offer all-wheel drive (AWD) as well as Top Safety Pick+ ratings from the IIHS. In addition to the Legacy, the Toyota Camry is sure-footed and safe. The post Cars With AWD and a Top Safety Pick+: Safe and Secure appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

