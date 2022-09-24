ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans

By Mike Santa Barbara
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.

Years of guarding the blindside may be catching up to Lewan, who tore his ACL, missing 11 games, in 2020. The nine-year veteran hasn't played an entire season since 2017.

Tennesse drafted Lewan 11th overall out of Michigan in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lewan has played over 100 games with the Titans, with Pro Bowl nods in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

