Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz

Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

