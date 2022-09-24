Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
NBC Sports
Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz
Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus explains why he didn't use timeouts at end of half vs. Texans
The Chicago Beas (2-1) were able to get back in the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), but it wasn’t without its concerns. Quarterback Justin Fields was the focal point before, during and after the game. But there are also questions about first-time head coach Matt Eberflus’ time management.
What we learned as Roquan saves day in 23-20 win vs. Texans
CHICAGO – When the schedule came out in May, everyone had Sunday's Week 3 matchup between the Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field as a must-win for Matt Eberflus' team. And Lovie Smith's, for that matter. These are two teams on the ground floor of a rebuild. Two...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in sloppy win vs. Texans
CHICAGO — Someone had to win Sunday at Soldier Field. Neither the Bears nor the Houston Texans appeared to want it. Neither deserved it. But Roquan Smith’s 11th-hour interception of Davis Mills set up Cairo Santos for a game-winning 30-yard game-winning field goal to set off a celebration by the lake.
