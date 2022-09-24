Leary leads Stetson past Morehead State in PFL opener 38-26

Jalen Leary ran for two touchdowns and his 18-yard score with just under five minutes to play helped seal Stetson's 38-26 win over Morehead State in a Pioneer Football League opener for both schools Saturday.

The Hatters won their conference opener for just the second time since the program was restarted in 2013.

Brady Meitz completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 264 yards and a touchdown, hitting Nazeviah Burris for a 53-yard score. Meitz nosed in from the 1 to give the Hatters a 28-20 halftime lead.

Ja'Veon Ensley returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a first-half punt for Stetson. The Hatters picked off a pair of Grady Cramer passes and intercepted Carter Cravens once.

The Hatters defense kept the Morehead State offense out of the end zone in the second half and the lone Eagles' score after intermission came on a blocked punt Gunnison Bloodgood returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Burris had 11 catches for 149 yards and Leary carried 14 times for 82 yards.

——

More AP college : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap—top25. Sign up for the AP’s college newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2