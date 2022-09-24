City of Dayton closing some CSX train crossings Monday for railroad work

DAYTON — Two Dayton streets will be closed Monday for railroad crossing work by CSX, according to the City of Dayton.

The work is expected to begin as early as dawn and last for most of the day.

Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing.

Broadway Street south of Stewart Street will also be shut down at the railroad crossing, the release said.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes in advance.

