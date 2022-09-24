ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

City of Dayton closing some CSX train crossings Monday for railroad work

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — Two Dayton streets will be closed Monday for railroad crossing work by CSX, according to the City of Dayton.

>>City of Troy to close several CSX train crossings for railroad work starting on Monday

The work is expected to begin as early as dawn and last for most of the day.

Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing.

Broadway Street south of Stewart Street will also be shut down at the railroad crossing, the release said.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes in advance.

