aseaofblue.com
Kentucky to open regular season vs. Howard
Basketball season is just around the corner, as the Kentucky Wildcats are officially starting practice this week. With the conference schedule announced to start September, and some non-conference games being released throughout the offseason, we finally know who the Cats will open the regular season against in just over a month.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set
The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks. In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
aseaofblue.com
Barion Brown earns weekly SEC honor
The Kentucky Wildcats were able to come away with a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season. It was a game of explosive touchdowns for the Cats, and it was another big night for freshman wide receiver Barion Brown, who was just named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Ole Miss Week Edition
The Kentucky football team saw their rank in the Associated Press poll rise to seven on Sunday. While the 31-23 score of their win over Northern Illinois was a bit too close for comfort, the Wildcats did several things well that they can use as momentum into their matchup with No. 14 Ole Miss.
aseaofblue.com
Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN
With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky defeats Northern Illinois: 5 things to know and postgame cheers
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats picked up their fourth win Saturday night as they knocked off the Northern Illinois Huskies, 31-23. The first half was one to forget. Ethan Hampton and the Huskies marched right down the field to open the game and kept this experienced Kentucky defense on their toes. That continued throughout the first-half, as the NIU coaching staff’s game plan worked to perfection, limiting the amount of possessions for Will Levis and this explosive UK offense.
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Northern Illinois vs Kentucky Football Online Without Cable
The #8 Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) appear to get better every week and will next face the underdog Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) at Kroger Field. UK and NIU will get their football game underway in Week 4 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on the ESPN2 cable channel. Find...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall blast finally arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major blast of Fall air will start running the show beginning today. We have talked about it all week and now we have finally reached the season-changing front. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. That’s all thanks to the big cold front. If you are a fan of Fall you will love the end result.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
WKYT 27
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY: STATE POLICE POST COMMANDER GRADUATES FROM FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY IN QUANTICO, VIRGINIA
FRANKFORT, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that Captain Todd Kidd graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on September 13, 2022. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WKYT 27
Sawyer’s Bar & Grill reopening in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular downtown Lexington restaurant was shut down due to the economic impact from the pandemic. But now, after 16 months off, Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill is back, and the owner believes he’s in a better location. “You know it’s amazing to me...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
