Italy’s New Leader Is a Very Weird, Tolkien-Obsessed Right-Wing Extremist
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early polls out of Italy following its Sunday election suggest that Giorgia Meloni, an ultra-conservative leader known for her opposition to gay rights and immigration, will become its first female prime minister—and the most extreme right-winger to run the place since, you guessed it, Benito Mussolini.
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth place finish, supplanted by his more radical protegées. That result may preview the future of a post-Donald Trump Republican Party.
HuffPost
Italian Far-Right Leader Strikes Moderate Tone After Vote
ROME (AP) — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results Monday from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni...
US News and World Report
Italy's Frontrunner Party Suspends Candidate Over Hitler Praise
ROME (Reuters) - The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group...
Italian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election Victory
Italy, and all of Europe, awoke Monday to a new political reality after far-right politician Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Italy’s snap elections. With nearly all the results in, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, a group with neofascist origins, secured the biggest share of votes. Her far-right coalition, which includes the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, have a clear majority and should be able to form a new government. Such a coalition of nationalist and far-right parties would represent Italy’s most rightwing government since the end of Benito Mussolini’s reign in 1945. Meloni...
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
ROME — (AP) — Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. Polls opened at...
NPR
Provisional results show Italy set for first far-right government since World War II
ROME — The coalition led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni won the most votes in elections held Sunday and appears set to form Italy's first far-right government since World War II, provisional results show. Near-final results showed the center-right coalition netting some 44% of the parliamentary vote, with Meloni's...
NPR
Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first-far right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
NPR
Italian Election, Men Fleeing Russia, Asteroid Deflection
A far-right nationalist is on track to become Italy's first female prime minister. What led Italians to back a candidate who is accused of spreading white supremacist ideas? Also, thousands of Russian men are fleeing the country to avoid military service under President Putin's mobilization order. Plus, why NASA scientists are getting ready to slam one of their spacecrafts into an asteroid.
NPR
How a right-wing party of neo-fascist roots became poised to lead Italy
ROME (AP) — The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement’s most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party.
NPR
A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy's election
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about far-right victories in Italy's election, and the rise of far-right political parties in Europe.
CNBC
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
Italy elections: Giorgia Meloni hails ‘night of pride’ as exit polls point to far-right coalition victory
The leader of the Brothers of Italy party appears set to become country’s first female PM
