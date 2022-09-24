ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts doing his part to spoil Aaron Judge’s historic season

By Nick Friar
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Red Sox pitching has largely struggled this series — which is on brand for this staff. But the second Aaron Judge steps in the box, every Red Sox pitcher has turned into Randy Johnson.

The Hall of Fame left-hander is the more appropriate analogy because he dished out far more walks than the Red Sox great of his time, Pedro Martinez. Through 75% of this four-game series, Judge is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts and four walks.

But the madness doesn’t end there for Yankees fans.

Of course, the Red Sox are making them wait for Judge to tie Roger Maris’ American League home run record. In doing so, they’ve managed to widdle his average down to .314. Still very impressive, especially given his home run total and how undervalued a hitter’s average seems to be in this era. But, that dip has put Judge out of the lead for the batting title — which means if everyone’s batting average maintains through the rest of the season, Judge will not achieve the Triple Crown.

Not only has this series caused Judge’s number to dip a few points (.003), but it’s a Red Sox hitter who has the edge on the Yankees’ superstar in the batting title race. Following his 2-for-4 performance on Saturday, Xander Bogaerts leads the AL with a .315 average. Hot on their heels in third, Minnesota’s Luis Arraez entered Saturday with a .312 average.

WEEI Sports Radio

