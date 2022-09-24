Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Lost Trail Powder Mountain hosts ski movie screening
MISSOULA, MT — Lost Trail Powder Mountain is hosting a special free screening of "In Pursuit of Soul" at the Zootown Arts Community Center. The screenings will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Attendees can expect a fun night with beverages, raffles and Skiesta videos being shown...
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
Road construction project north of the Wye wraps up
The DeSmet Interchange project just outside of Missoula is complete. The work occurred between Interstate 90 and the Frenchtown Frontage Road near the Wye.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
NBCMontana
Meeting to be held Tuesday night on proposed Brooks Street developments
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is looking to overhaul the Brooks Street corridor to include higher-density housing and bus rapid transit. On Tuesday, the Missoula Midtown Association is inviting you to a workshop on the future of midtown. A post on the group's website here shows people are meeting from...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
NBCMontana
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
NBCMontana
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park to host annual Science, History Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park announced it will host its 19th annual Science and History Week through a webinar series. The series highlights current natural and cultural research topics related to the park and World Heritage Site. The webinar takes place this Monday through Wednesday. The...
NBCMontana
MSU to hold American Indian Heritage Day celebration
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will hold an American Indian Heritage Day celebration to remember the suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in North America in the late 19th century. The theme this year is "Healing and Resilience." The event will be held this Friday from...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
NBCMontana
Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
NBCMontana
All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
montanarightnow.com
New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use
MISSOULA, Mont. - We recently told you about the FDA warning people not to cook chicken in NyQuil. This came after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to try it out for themselves. This is something we’ve seen really take off and some dangerous repercussions, whether it's...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to take final vote on acquiring downtown federal building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council will vote Monday on taking ownership of, improving, maintaining and operating the downtown federal building. The county recently approved an agreement to join with the city on future designs. The city and county will generally split costs and management down the middle. The...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
