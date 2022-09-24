Read full article on original website
Related
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
thisisalabama.org
How Wickles Pickles and Jack’s Created the Most Alabama Burger Ever
Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
thecutoffnews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
wvtm13.com
Jones addresses Birmingham church on intersecting of faith and politics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Religion and politics have often been viewed as two things that don't necessarily go together. Watch the video above to learn why some say the two actually go hand-in-hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed
This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamawx.com
Dry Week For Alabama; Eyes On Ian
DRY DAYS: Alabama’s weather will be dry this week. With a sunny sky today we expect a high in the low 80s. Cooler air arrives tonight, and some of the cooler pockets over the northern half of the state could wind up in the 40s early tomorrow morning. Then, we are forecasting sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights tomorrow through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows mostly in the 50s.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Thursday; Watching Ian Closely
SUNNY AFTERNOON: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 80s, but a cold front is passing through in dry fashion, and tonight should be the coolest night so far this season. We project a low in the 46-52 degree range early tomorrow over the northern half of the state for a real “fall feel”…
Troy Messenger
Zion Grady receives Alabama offer
This weekend, Charles Henderson High School football player Zion Grady announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama. Grady, just a sophomore, continues to receive more and more attention from colleges across the country. His offer from Alabama is just the most recent in a long list of schools that already offered the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end. Grady already held offers from Troy, Alabama State, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama A&M, Florida State and Auburn. According to 247Sports, Alabama secondary coach Charles Kelly and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are Grady’s primary recruiters with the Crimson Tide.
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Bite This: Does the Cottondale, Alabama QT Serve the Best Sandwiches?
Hear me out. You can find really good food at gas stations. For this “Bite This” review I headed to my secret (or maybe not so secretive) location for one of the best sandwiches ever. My friend Kim turned me on to all the deliciousness that the QT Gas Station in Cottondale, Alabama serves up.
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A nice stretch of crisp, fall mornings!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures have been falling quickly into the 50s and 60s tonight, and by tomorrow morning, more of us should be in the 50s and even 40s in some spots! We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with low humidity levels. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow is going to be an absolutely beautiful fall day. It will likely remain breezy at times with north winds at 10-25 mph. The air moving in is very dry, so you may need to grab the chapstick and run the humidifier the next couple of nights if you have more sensitive sinuses.
alabamawx.com
Early Cycle Guidance from the 0z Model Runs
Early cycle model guidance from the 0z model run this evening is heavily concentrated on a track near or east of Panama City into the Florida Big Bend area. That makes a lot of sense. Would make us drier and less windy on Thursday and Friday…. Will have the 10...
Comments / 2