If you pay attention to the high school sports action at Summit High School, then the name Paola Arredondo is familiar. The Summit senior is an all-around athlete who plays rugby in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. Beyond being a member of three sports teams at Summit, Arredondo serves as one of the main leaders for the teams on and off the field and court.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO