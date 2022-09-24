Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Paola Arredondo poised for exciting finish to career at Summit High School
If you pay attention to the high school sports action at Summit High School, then the name Paola Arredondo is familiar. The Summit senior is an all-around athlete who plays rugby in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. Beyond being a member of three sports teams at Summit, Arredondo serves as one of the main leaders for the teams on and off the field and court.
Sheridan Stays Unbeaten With Home Win Over Thunder Basin
Friday's Thunder Basin-Sheridan game was the premiere 4A football match on the calendar for Friday and Sheridan once again proved that they are state championship contenders. The Broncs put together a strong first half to knock off a talented Thunder Basin team 34-27. Sheridan scored twice in the opening quarter thanks to a 1-yard plunge from Colson Coon and a 52-yard gallop from Mathew Ketner to lead 14-0.
KTLO
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University slowpitch; Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 14, Ferris 10: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2). Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three doubles...
