San Antonio, TX

Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
