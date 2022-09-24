Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Electrical fire destroys several small shacks behind South Side home, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters believe homemade electrical wiring may be the culprit that started a fire that destroyed several small buildings on the South Side. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Mission Road near East Southcross Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, there was a massive...
City fines apartment complex owners; orders repairs to be completed
SAN ANTONIO — Calls for help from tenants at a Medical Center apartment complex are getting answered. This summer, tenants teamed up with the Texas Organizing Project to address problems they claim were occurring at the Seven Oaks apartment complex. The city of San Antonio has also gotten involved...
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
KSAT 12
Woman in car hit, killed by bullets fired outside East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – Bullets fired outside an East Side bar early Monday morning struck and killed a woman sitting in the back seat of a car. According to San Antonio police, the gunfire erupted after a disturbance at the bar, located in the 1500 block of Gevers Street. However,...
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into West Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a West Side restaurant early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Fish Fry in the 1400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and West Quill Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
KSAT 12
Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Loop 410 was shut down following a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash took place at 2 a.m. on NW Loop 410 near Jackson Keller Road. Police say one of the cars involved in the crash rolled...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
Police search for missing teen last seen in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on the city's north side. Tyrecce Roberts was last contacted on Monday in the 80 block of Viking Oak. Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, white and green basketball shorts and black slide sandals.
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Three people injured in rollover crash on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in a rollover crash on Loop 410 early Sunday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at Jackson Keller. According to police, several vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the cars rolloed over onto the highway. Two...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
Tempers flare at parking forum in hot parking lot on St. Mary's strip
SAN ANTONIO — Construction activity surrounding St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on North St. Mary's made getting to a Saturday morning Town Hall meeting something like negotiating a mine field. Traffic control officers helped motorists make it through a maze of detours, while pedestrians from the neighborhood dodged drivers...
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
