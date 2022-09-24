Swim Across America raises over half a million dollars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Swimmers took to the San Francisco Bay for the 17th Annual San Francisco Open Water Swim on Saturday, according to a statement from the group.

The 17th Annual Swim Across America San Francisco Open Water Swim brought hundreds of swimmers and volunteers out to the Little Marina Green and Aquatic Park. The group raised more than $500,000 for local beneficiaries, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco Survivors of Childhood Cancer Program.

Swim Across America is a national organization which holds open water swims from Boston to the Golden Gate Bridge in order to raise money for the fight against cancer. The group has raised over $100 million dollars across the U.S. since its founding, and helped to fund research behind four FDA approved immunotherapy treatments.

