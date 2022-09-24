Read full article on original website
This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri
If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
yankodesign.com
This Mount Fuji cutlery rest will have you thinking of Japan at every meal
You have the perfect spread for a fine lunch or dinner with your fine tableware and luxurious silverware. Your linens are clean and carefully pressed, and the scrumptious meal is proceeding perfectly. But then a moment comes when you or your guests have to put down their knives or forks. Maybe you just need a break, or maybe you need to switch to a spoon or other cutlery. Putting down this used cutlery, especially when they’ve been used on sauces or oils, could ruin the atmosphere or, at the very least, your tablecloth. That’s when you’d probably wish you had a way to keep that from happening, and this beautiful cutlery rest is such a solution that not only preserves your table but even adds elegance to your setting.
ASIA・
Vogue
Unearth The Power Of Scent With The New Crop Of Statement-making Fragrances
It’s no exaggeration to say that Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella’s new L’Iris scent was a long time in the making. The first eau de parfum from the Italian perfume house in 800 years, its unique blend of ingredients includes the precious butter of Iris Fiorentina, which requires six years of ageing before extraction. Paying homage to the iris – the floral symbol of Florence, where the brand was born in 1221 – this dazzling scent was truly worth the wait.
Uncle Nearest, One of America’s Hottest Whiskey Brands, Unveils Its First Rye
Uncle Nearest has made a big impact on the whiskey world since it launched a few years ago, and continues to expand its core lineup with new expressions. The latest is a rye whiskey, which for now is only available at the distillery but will be in wider release over the coming months. Uncle Nearest is named after Nathan “Nearest” Green, the formerly enslaved man who is now recognized as teaching Jack Daniel to distill and is credited as being the first master distiller of his namesake Tennessee whiskey. Fawn Weaver founded the brand in 2017, and it has exploded in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From the Whimsical to the Truly Decadent, 22 of the Best Afternoon Teas in London
More than 150 years after the seventh Duchess of Bedford began serving a meal between lunch and dinner, the best afternoon tea in London is still difficult to narrow down. Naturally, there’s no shortage of traditional options, which take their cue from her preferred menu: scones with lashings of jam and cream; cucumber finger sandwiches; trays of pastries and cakes; and pot after pot of Darjeeling and Earl Grey. Tempted? Dress for the occasion and head to The Ritz to dine in the lavish original ballroom or savor treats in the spectacular Thames Foyer of The Savoy.
The Contentious History Behind Fred Franzia And The Franzia Wine Company
You may not immediately recognize the name Charles Shaw wines, but to those fluent in pop culture lingo, Two Buck Chuck, its endearing moniker, has become synonymous with affordable wine. Its creator, Fred Franzia, recently died at age 79, but his legacy will live on in the three-word phrase his products helped spawn that is now part of the cheap wine-drinking lexicon.
