Dallas Observer
Dallas Removes Mulch Pile at Cochran Park After Residents' Months-Long Push for Action
Editor's note, 9/26/2022, 8:17 a.m.: This story has been updated to accurately describe the mulch pile's location in relation to Bobby Abtahi's residence. The pile wasn't in "Abtahi's neighborhood." **. For the last few months, Bobby Abtahi and others in the neighborhood have been trying to get the city to...
fox4news.com
Cleaning and Greening: City of Dallas creates plan to clean up high-crime areas, crack down on code violations
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is getting aggressive about getting rid of blight in certain high-crime areas. A new program is underway that will proactively target cracking down on code violations. The city's new strategy is called "Cleaning and Greening." It involves the city proactively finding code violators instead...
Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning
ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Plano resident Ritu Gupta, a volunteer and mother to three volunteers
Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
dallasexaminer.com
Community bailout fund: Helping to end mass incarceration, one bailout at a time
“Our main mission is to end mass incarceration because no one should be sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. That’s against our constitutional rights, and until the day that we’re free, no one’s free,” Texas Organizing Project’s Policy Coordinator Laquita Garcia said.
multihousingnews.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M
Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
FM 1387 Project: Residents Beg TxDOT to Choose North Instead of South Option
ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County residents are up in arms pleading with TxDOT to leave their little piece of paradise alone. Residents flooded a recent Midlothian City Council meeting voicing their concerns. For some it was difficult to speak without becoming emotional. With the southern option being considered, many residents will lose their peaceful wooded surroundings and gain road noise.
multihousingnews.com
Peak Capital Sells Dallas-Area SFR Community
Lument arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. Wexford Townhomes, a 122-unit single-family rental community in Duncanville, Texas, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix, Peak Capital Partners was the seller, which picked up the asset back in 2016. Lument‘s Vice President Michael Curland arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
Lancaster City Council unanimously approves new fiscal tax rate and budget
LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the city’s proposed tax rate. “We have proposed a tax rate of $0.691822 per $100 assessed valuation and this is a 7.7 cent reduction,” said Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “The City of Lancaster commercial and industrial growth have contributed significantly to the development of our community. We have several roadway projects, water and wastewater improvements scheduled for the FY 2022/2023 budget year.”
Bliss Nails offering nail care service in Richardson
Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 in Richardson at 2173 W. Buckingham Road. (Courtesy Bliss Nails Richardson) Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 at 2173 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson. The nail salon offers a variety of nail care services, including gel, acrylic and colors. Reservations are recommended, but walk-in service is available. 972-988-9896. www.facebook.com/blissnailsrichardson.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
ROISD invites the community to give input into new middle school design
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD continues the pre-design phase of creating a second District middle school by hosting several design input events, including two for the community. “We are hosting smaller gatherings to hear from our constituents about the preferred design elements on multiple parts of the...
dallasexpress.com
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
Texas AG Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Glenn Heights Council Approves Budget, Tables Freezing Tax Rates for Seniors
The Glenn Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday evening began with citizen comment when Gary Clark addressed council on taxes for senior citizens. He related that he moved to GH in 1990. He said land value has gone from 10k to 50k since then and home values have dramatically increased as well. Saying that property taxes have become a serious burden for senior citizens he said “I’m asking that … consider freezing the property tax.”
