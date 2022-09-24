ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Desoto, TX
Business
Desoto, TX
Government
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
multihousingnews.com

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M

Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Proctor
Focus Daily News

FM 1387 Project: Residents Beg TxDOT to Choose North Instead of South Option

ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County residents are up in arms pleading with TxDOT to leave their little piece of paradise alone. Residents flooded a recent Midlothian City Council meeting voicing their concerns. For some it was difficult to speak without becoming emotional. With the southern option being considered, many residents will lose their peaceful wooded surroundings and gain road noise.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
multihousingnews.com

Peak Capital Sells Dallas-Area SFR Community

Lument arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. Wexford Townhomes, a 122-unit single-family rental community in Duncanville, Texas, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix, Peak Capital Partners was the seller, which picked up the asset back in 2016. Lument‘s Vice President Michael Curland arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
MyTexasDaily

Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Debt Service#Drinking Water#The Desoto City Tax#The Desoto City Council#Budget
Focus Daily News

Lancaster City Council unanimously approves new fiscal tax rate and budget

LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the city’s proposed tax rate. “We have proposed a tax rate of $0.691822 per $100 assessed valuation and this is a 7.7 cent reduction,” said Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “The City of Lancaster commercial and industrial growth have contributed significantly to the development of our community. We have several roadway projects, water and wastewater improvements scheduled for the FY 2022/2023 budget year.”
LANCASTER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bliss Nails offering nail care service in Richardson

Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 in Richardson at 2173 W. Buckingham Road. (Courtesy Bliss Nails Richardson) Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 at 2173 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson. The nail salon offers a variety of nail care services, including gel, acrylic and colors. Reservations are recommended, but walk-in service is available. ​​972-988-9896. www.facebook.com/blissnailsrichardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Council Approves Budget, Tables Freezing Tax Rates for Seniors

The Glenn Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday evening began with citizen comment when Gary Clark addressed council on taxes for senior citizens. He related that he moved to GH in 1990. He said land value has gone from 10k to 50k since then and home values have dramatically increased as well. Saying that property taxes have become a serious burden for senior citizens he said “I’m asking that … consider freezing the property tax.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy