WATCH: Florida's TE Keon Zipperer battles for big touchdown vs. Vols

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Florida finished the first quarter down three points to

, but it didn’t long for the Gators to bounce back and take their first lead of the game.

Anthony Richardson found tight end Keon Zipperer for a 44-yard touchdown that dazzled in a few ways. First, Richardson had to scamper around the pocket to even get the play off. The Volunteers were closing in on him and it takes some nerves to make the right read after dodging a sack. Zipperer was open, though, and Richardson found him for a 23-yard gain on the catch, but it was what happened after that set the college football world on fire.

Zipperer braced for the tackle from a pair of defenders, but he was the one still standing after the collision occurred. With a lane in front of him and the end zone in sight, Zipperer shed one more tackle and secured Florida’s first passing touchdown of the year.

Here’s a look at the play and the best reactions from social media.

The play in question

That's not a bad comparison

Hopefully, that gets the passing TDs flowing

It's impressive in Madden, but how about in real life?

Gainesville, FL
