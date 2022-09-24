ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
