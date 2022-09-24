Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher
ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Angleton (Angleton, TX)
According to the Angleton Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday. The officials reported that Brian Warren was killed in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Houston Chronicle
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County
Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.
Investigation underway after 9-year-old boy drowns in bathtub at SW Houston home, HPD says
Authorities said the child's grandfather pulled the boy out of the bathtub when he found him unconscious.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
Click2Houston.com
Volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty following fire in Alvin, department says
ALVIN, Texas – A volunteer firefighter in the city of Alvin has died, officials reported Saturday. According to the department, firefighter Charles D. Krampota was pronounced dead after he responded to a fire on Friday, Sept. 23, at a mobile home near Susie Lane in Alvin. Officials with the...
