4 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for win over Commanders

With a win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0. They’re the lone 3-0 team in the NFC right now after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop a last-second stunner to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and are just one of three undefeated teams overall alongside the New York Giants, who play on Monday, and the Miami Dolphins who, funny enough, are quarterbacked by Jalen Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
FanSided

Did the Dallas Cowboys find their “Best Five” (an O-line fallacy)

With the activation of Jason Peters for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, there has been a lot of conversation about the “best five” on the offensive line. Some of the thoughts have been to kick Tyler Smith back inside to guard, leaving Smith at tackle and moving Peters to Guard, when Tyron Smith returns to move either he or Peters to right tackle and even some of moving Martin to right tackle. ‘
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
FanSided

New England Patriots week three injury report vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens square off in week three. It’s the Patriots home opener, but what do their injury lists look like? Injuries are already plaguing many teams across the NFL, and both the Patriots and Ravens will have their own to deal with. Depending on...
NBC Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans show up at FedEx Field in droves

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are riding this season’s hype all the way to Washington. Hundreds of fans made the nearly three-hour trip south from Philadelphia to Washington, including a fleet of 20 buses who arrived ready to go. The Eagles are off to their best start since 2017...
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
