Read full article on original website
Related
Social media ripping Carson Wentz in both Philly and DC after awful first half vs. Eagles
Wentz was sacked six times by the Philly defense, including two strip sacks - one of which was recovered by the Eagles - and the Commanders had just 50 yards of offense at the half.
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
4 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for win over Commanders
With a win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0. They’re the lone 3-0 team in the NFC right now after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop a last-second stunner to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and are just one of three undefeated teams overall alongside the New York Giants, who play on Monday, and the Miami Dolphins who, funny enough, are quarterbacked by Jalen Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
NFL・
Did the Dallas Cowboys find their “Best Five” (an O-line fallacy)
With the activation of Jason Peters for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, there has been a lot of conversation about the “best five” on the offensive line. Some of the thoughts have been to kick Tyler Smith back inside to guard, leaving Smith at tackle and moving Peters to Guard, when Tyron Smith returns to move either he or Peters to right tackle and even some of moving Martin to right tackle. ‘
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
New England Patriots week three injury report vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens square off in week three. It’s the Patriots home opener, but what do their injury lists look like? Injuries are already plaguing many teams across the NFL, and both the Patriots and Ravens will have their own to deal with. Depending on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Philadelphia Eagles fans show up at FedEx Field in droves
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are riding this season’s hype all the way to Washington. Hundreds of fans made the nearly three-hour trip south from Philadelphia to Washington, including a fleet of 20 buses who arrived ready to go. The Eagles are off to their best start since 2017...
Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles
Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0