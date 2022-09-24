Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo left covered in blood after being whacked in face by Czech keeper in painful collision
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left covered in blood after a painful collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. The Manchester United forward suffered the painful injury inside the opening 12 minutes of Portugal's Nations League clash after challenging for an aerial ball. Ronaldo collided with the leaping Vaclik, whose arms smashed...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
BBC
Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Where are the 2022/23 Nations League finals being held?
Everything you need to know about where the 2022/23 Nations League finals will be played.
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut
If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
England: Gareth Southgate 'not hiding' from criticism following Italy defeat
England football manager Gareth Southgate remains confident that he is the right person to lead the national team into the World Cup, insisting he is “not hiding” from criticism following a 1-0 loss in Italy last Friday, 23 September.The team have just one game to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins in November.“The results haven’t been at the level that we want... Not hiding from that. It’s a situation that we aren’t enjoying... but we have to keep doing the right things every day,” Mr Southgate said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS
Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Joshua Kimmich claims England 'didn't want to play' against Germany
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich criticises England's tactics during the 3-3 draw between the two sides in the Nations League.
Ukraine vs Scotland: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Ukraine and Scotland meet in Krakow on Tuesday night as both sides seek promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. Three wins on the bounce have Steve Cla
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Rafael Leao: Paolo Maldini insists Chelsea target wants to stay at AC Milan but is 'not unsellable'
AC Milan are confident of keeping Rafael Leao despite interest from Chelsea.
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate.
90min
