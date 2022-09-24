ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
BBC

Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League

Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut

If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
The Independent

England: Gareth Southgate 'not hiding' from criticism following Italy defeat

England football manager Gareth Southgate remains confident that he is the right person to lead the national team into the World Cup, insisting he is “not hiding” from criticism following a 1-0 loss in Italy last Friday, 23 September.The team have just one game to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins in November.“The results haven’t been at the level that we want... Not hiding from that. It’s a situation that we aren’t enjoying... but we have to keep doing the right things every day,” Mr Southgate said.Sign up for our newsletters.
90min

Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS

Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
The Associated Press

Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup

BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

