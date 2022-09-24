ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Two-year-old killed in crash on Texas 121 in northeast Tarrant County; road still closed

By Harriet Ramos
 2 days ago

An accident that killed a 2-year-old girl and led to the arrest of a driver closed State Highway 121 northbound near Mid-Cities Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation .

Molly Fox, the communications director for Bedford, said a truck traveling on Texas 121 northbound just north of the Cheek Sparger Road exit plowed into the the back of a silver sedan on the passenger side. A 2-year-old girl in the sedan was killed and there may have been more injuries.

Euless Fire Chief Chanc Bennett earlier said that two pediatric patients were transported to area hospitals in an unknown condition. It’s not clear if one of those patients was the child who died.

Fox said the driver who hit the car, whose name has not been released, was arrested and will be arraigned Sunday. It’s not yet known what charges the driver will face.

The child who died was in a car seat, authorities said.

TxDOT tweeted about the highway closure due to the crash in northeast Tarrant County shortly after 3 p.m. The road was still closed as of 5:15 p.m. and was expected to remain closed for at least two more hours. Traffic was being re-routed onto a service road.

DFW Scanner reported that police and fire departments from Bedford and Euless were on the scene of the major accident.

If you're wondering about the big hole that's been dug on Bedford Euless Road in front of. Ernie's Seafood, it's for improvements to the underground storm drain system. This work will take approximately 1 month, weather permitting. Once that's finished, they'll get started on reconstructing Bedford Euless Road from Booth Calloway Road to just east of Strummer Drive. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the project. Access to restaurants and other businesses on Bedford Euless will remain open. Please slow down and use caution when traveling in this area.
